Parents of Derry Area athletes and a limited number of fans will be able to see the Trojans in person at home sporting events this fall, despite the continued presence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
At Thursday’s work session, the Derry Area School Board approved a spectator limitation proposal to allow home fans and visiting spectators — if allowed by their individual school district — to attend games at DASD facilities. The proposal, which is effective immediately, also calls for the administration to update the district’s 2020-21 health and safety plan to reflect the changes in attendance at athletic events.
District officials won’t have to wait long to see how the spectator plan works, as the Trojans host a home football game today against Freeport Area.
“We’re looking forward to it,” school board president David Krinock said of the plan. “There’s no time to test this one — we’re going to jump in with two feet.”
Under the approved spectator plan, which was presented by athletic director Brett Miller, football events will include the full marching band and an increased number of spectators. Additionally, home and away members of three squads — football, cheerleading and band — will each receive three game tickets as part of the plan.
For volleyball matches, home and away team members will receive two tickets per student. Miller said reaching crowd limits is unlikely to be an issue at lesser-attended varsity sporting events such as soccer and tennis.
According to district figures, the spectator plan will allow a maximum of 1,245 fans into Derry Stadium, or slightly more than 31% capacity. That total includes the following breakdown of parents, students and staff: For the home team, marching band (230 people), football team (170), cheerleading team (78) and home event staff (30), and for away teams, marching band (330), football team (270) and cheerleading team (122). Another 15 people are listed as administrative as part of the plan.
Miller noted that Derry Stadium has a maximum capacity of 4,000 people, when combining the grandstand and press box bleachers, while the high school gymnasium seats up to 1,000.
Every ticket in the allotment will be complementary, district officials said.
“It’s all about the kids and providing some sense of normalcy,” Krinock said.
School board members suggested that unused tickets from the visitor allotment should be distributed to Derry Area fans. Krinock added that a visiting school could choose to bring a scaled-down marching band to Derry Stadium as well.
“I don’t want to let those tickets go empty, because if (visiting schools) choose not to send a band or cheerleading squad, we’re already accounting for that many people to be there, so let’s allocate those tickets in some fair fashion,” school director Nathan Doherty said.
Superintendent Eric Curry said the ticket allotment for visiting teams is larger than Derry Area’s because some opponents may have larger rosters than the Trojans. In Derry Area’s home opener this month, visiting North Catholic had to limit the number of staff that attended to accommodate its players, district officials noted.
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Derry Area sporting events will include two entrance points to reduce bottlenecking; have separate seating areas for the home band, home spectators and away spectators, and fans will adhere to social distancing guidelines, including maintaining a 6-foot distance and discouraging large groups in the stands.
Other safeguards at DASD sporting events will include hand sanitizer stations near stadium entrance points, requiring face coverings when entering and while inside the stadium, and having individuals perform a personal health assessment prior to arriving at the facility, in accordance with the district’s health and safety plan.
For today’s home football game, Derry Area is permitting only Freeport Area fans, not its band or cheerleading teams, to attend. Stadium staff will use the Freeport Area roster to maintain a checklist on Friday; for future games, the away team will issue tickets to parents and the tickets must be presented at the gate.
Currently, the Pennsylvania Department of Education wants schools to voluntarily adhere to 25-person limits for indoor events and 250-person limits for outdoor events. The PIAA, meanwhile, has agreed to leave spectator decisions to individual schools.
Lawmakers this week were unable to override a veto by Gov. Tom Wolf of House Bill 2787, which would have allowed school districts to decide their own spectator policies. Derry Area and other Pennsylvania school districts are still able to make decisions on crowd limits after a federal judge ruled that Wolf’s 25-and- 250-person mandates were unconstitutional.
School director Sean Kemmerer expressed concerns with the “quick turnaround” in implementing the spectator plan, and requested that the board revisit the proposed attendance numbers at next week’s regular meeting, taking into account how today’s game fares from a logistical standpoint. Other school board members said there was little time to wait on approving a proposal, as Derry Area has just three home football games left on the schedule.
In response to Kemmerer’s concerns, school board vice president Nathan Doherty shot back, saying, “Why do you want to stifle it now? There is no issue, Sean. This is all manufactured stuff. It’s been (expletive) since the beginning and it’s (expletive) now. Thank God that judge overturned (Gov. Tom) Wolf; it should’ve never been in place to begin with. We’ve got to get our kids back to school, get them back to these events — that’s where they belong.”
Later in Thursday’s meeting, Doherty apologized to Kemmerer for his choice of language but maintained his displeasure with state COVID-19 spectator guidelines.
Despite some initial concerns, Miller said he feels “comfortable we can pull this off (today) without the away marching band and cheerleaders.”
Krinock praised Miller for his role in putting together Derry Area’s spectator proposal.
“Brett has been on top of his game,” he said. “He’s passionate about what he does, and that’s why I think he does such a great job.”
In other business at Thursday’s meeting:
- Curry said the school board and district administrators are in discussions about returning to five days of in-person learning at the middle school and high school. More details will be provided at next week’s regular board meeting. “We are working on that, and working on different proposals on what that may look like,” Curry noted;
- The board heard a presentation from the district’s technology staff development team on the iTrojan synchronous learning plan;
- The board approved Cody Hardsock as a volunteer varsity soccer coach for the 2020-21 school year, pending receipt of all clearances and documentation;
- The board approved a motion to rescind a previously approved motion at the Aug. 27 meeting, in which James Hill was employed as a seven-hour, 10-month custodian, for failure to provide necessary clearances and documentation.
