Westmoreland County officials have been notified that two employees of the Department of Public Safety have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a news release issued Wednesday by the county.
In response to the positive cases, the county “immediately implemented” steps in its emergency response plan, including temporarily moving some 911 dispatchers to a second location as enhanced cleaning and disinfecting occurred at the Department of Public Safety’s headquarters along Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township.
The two employees who tested positive are following quarantine recommendations, according to the news release, and the department is conducting contact tracing to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus.
