HARRISBURG — The Department of Health announced beginning Feb. 21, regional drive-thru, outdoor walk-up and indoor walk-in COVID-19 testing clinics will be held in Westmoreland, Huntingdon, Lackawanna, Northumberland and Venango counties. The counties with testing sites will continue to change weekly over the next two weeks so that 61 counties will eventually be covered by dedicated pop-up testing sites over a 12-week period.
“While recent decreases in daily positive cases are promising, they don’t negate the need for testing,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test to take advantage of these free pop-up testing locations. From March 2020 through February 18, 2021, the department has received 10,032,502 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results. From May 2020 through February 18, 2021, the department has received 1,591,792 antigen test results. The total combined number of tests reported to the department equals 11,624,294, or the number of times Pennsylvanians have been tested since COVID-19 testing began in the commonwealth. The number of Pennsylvanians who have been tested by PCR or antigen tests is 4,921,135 which roughly equates to 38.4% of the Pennsylvania population. This number is lower because some people have been tested more than once.”
The department extended and expanded its initial contract with AMI to perform pop-up testing in counties across the state. The initial AMI testing and the extension were funded by the federal ELC Enhancing Detection grant.
The state health department believes that increased testing in the counties will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus and assist the county in moving forward. Concerning counties, identified as those with percent positives above 5% — currently every county in the state — can be found on the state health department’s Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard. Each county is being monitored as the state continues to examine all available data.
The AMI testing sites will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning Feb. 21, drive-thru testing clinics were being held to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases in Northumberland, Venango and Westmoreland counties.
Huntingdon County also began Feb. 21 as a drive-thru and indoor walk-in clinic, while Lackawanna County began the same day as a drive-thru and outdoor walk-up clinic.
Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday, Feb. 25.
The testing site locations and addresses are:
- Westmoreland County: Rostraver Ice Garden, 111 Gallitin Road and Route 51, Belle Vernon, PA, 15012;
- Huntingdon County: Huntingdon Plaza, Suite 1505, 7505 Huntingdon Plaza, Huntingdon, PA, 16652;
- Lackawanna County: Scranton High School, 63 Mike Munchak Way, Scranton, PA, 18508;
- Northumberland County: Shikellamy State Park, Marina Section, 236 Marina Road, Sunbury, PA, 17801;
- Venango County: Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 29 Shuffstall Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.
No parking or restrooms will be available for the Lackawanna County testing site, so everyone driving must use the drive-thru. The walk-up section of the site is reserved for individuals who arrive through public transportation.
Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.
Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. The state health department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI, while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed to them from AMI.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.