Less than halfway through, December has officially seen the highest single-month increase to Westmoreland County’s coronavirus (COVID-19) case total.
As of Monday’s update to coronavirus case figures on the county website, there had been 4,999 new cases since the start of the month.
There were 4,954 new cases reported in the county throughout the month of November, which more than doubled the total cases that had been reported through the first eight months of the pandemic.
The county added 295 new cases Monday, according to the county website, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 14,260 coronavirus cases since the first cases were reported here in March.
That figure includes 11,128 confirmed cases and 3,132 probable cases as of Monday’s update to the state data.
All 295 cases reported Monday were confirmed cases, according to the update.
There have been 68,638 negative tests in Westmoreland County.
There were also four new coronavirus deaths reported Monday for Westmoreland County, bringing the total to 294, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The state continuously adjusts death counts for prior dates as new data is received, meaning the coronavirus deaths reported Monday didn’t necessarily occur on the same day.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office hasn’t increased its listed total of coronavirus deaths since Dec. 2, when the total climbed to 193 — 186 confirmed by testing and another seven presumed cases based on symptoms. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109. The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
Statewide, total coronavirus cases are nearing half a million. The case total had reached 499,764 as of Monday’s update. That figure includes 458,149 confirmed cases in the state and 41,615 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 12,620 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 7,477 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 44,081 coronavirus cases among residents and 7,992 cases among staff members at 1,403 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 45 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,426 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 162 cases among staff members and 143 coronavirus deaths as of Monday’s update.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients continued to rise as of Monday’s update.
Statewide, there were 6,026 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, according to the state health department. Of those patients, 1,249 were in adult intensive care units and 697 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, as of Monday’s update there were 157 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 — up from 135 Sunday — with 24 in adult intensive care units and 17 on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 89 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 27 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Monday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Monday, there were 26 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 28.9% of total adult ICU beds — 34 medical/surgical beds and 57 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region had 1,492 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday’s update. Of those patients, 321 were on adult intensive care units and 195 were on ventilators. Overall, 467 of the region’s 1,133 available ventilators were in use as of the update.
Citing concerns an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations could stretch health systems thin on staff, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Nov. 23 issued an order directing hospitals to reduce “elective procedures” by half if their region meets at least two of the following criteria:
- 33% or more of hospitals in the region anticipate staffing shortages in the next week;
- 50% or more increase in the moving average of COVID-19 admissions in the previous 48 hours;
- 10% or fewer of the medical and surgical beds in a region are projected to be available in the next 72 hours.
The Southwest region is currently the only HCC in the state that meets the anticipated staffing shortage criteria, while the Keystone region met the criteria for its increase in moving average of COVID-19 admissions.
As of Monday’s update, 36.1% of hospitals in the Southwest region anticipated staffing shortages, while the Keystone region saw its moving average of COVID-19 admissions spike by 274.5% over the 48-hour period preceding Monday’s update.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Reduction of Elective Procedures Dashboard, the Southwest region had experienced a 2.1% decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations over the most recent 48-hour period prior to the site’s update on Monday and 46.5% of medical and surgical beds in the region were projected to be available for patient care in the next 72 hours.
The Southwest region on Monday also saw the first administrations of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine as five UPMC health system employees received doses of the vaccine on Monday. The Pfizer vaccine is the first to be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use. The FDA is still reviewing a second COVID-19 vaccine, produced by Moderna, Inc.
Excela Health spokeswoman Robin Jennings said Excela expects to begin administering immunizations to staff on Friday.
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox said last week the health system has been planning ahead in anticipation of the vaccine being made available to hospitals.
“We’re looking at our staff and we’ve actually done some preliminary querying of our staff to get an idea of how many individuals are planning to receive the immunization. For us, it’s close to 70%, which is great,” Fox said.
While the vaccine’s rollout to health systems is an encouraging sign, Fox reminded the public it’s crucial for the public to take measures to attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus to help make sure hospitals aren’t overwhelmed.
“This is very serious. There are many individuals who are quite ill and we need to do everything we can to protect our friends and family and neighbors. We need to do everything we can to keep members of the health care community healthy and safe so they can take care of you,” Fox said. “Whether you have a feeling that COVID is a risk for you or not, you’re always at risk for being in a serious motor vehicle accident or having a heart attack or a stroke. You need to know that the care team is healthy and able to take care of you. I like to think we’re all hopeful that our family and friends and neighbors will stay healthy as well. It’s really important to pay attention to the recommendations, to wear a mask, to socially distance. This isn’t the time to let our guard down. This isn’t the time to gather in large gatherings or even small gatherings without masks.”
