Derry Area School District is continuing its current instructional model, but district officials noted that a shortage of teachers could force the school board to change course in the future.
“Our biggest problem is our staffing situation,” superintendent Eric Curry said during Tuesday’s regular board meeting. “I think folks look at the numbers with COVID and we do have some individuals out right now (that are) positive, teachers and staff members, but we also have a large number of folks that are in quarantine based on contact they’ve had outside of school. Today, for example, we had 29 teachers out. Not all 29 of those were out for COVID; some were out for extended leaves or maternity leave or medical leaves, and then you add the day-to-day absences we have, it creates quite a burden.
“We are at a critical mass right now regards to our ability to staff the schools,” he continued.
“It’s not going to take very many more teachers or staff members to be out for us not to be able to keep the school open.”
Of the 29 absent teachers, Curry said 15 of those positions went unfilled on Tuesday, meaning administrators and principals had to assist with lunchtime responsibilities and other daily duties within school buildings.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine last week announced all public schools in counties that are placed within the “substantial” category of community coronavirus transmission for at least two consecutive weeks fall under a new state directive. Westmoreland County school districts, like the majority across the state, had to decide whether to commit to a full-remote instructional model in response to the local increase in COVID-19 cases or sign off on their compliance with state pandemic safety protocols. Under the directive, Derry Area had to sign an attestation form.
“We have teachers losing prep periods to cover a variety of different things to try to keep the kids in school face-to-face, and we will continue to do that,” Curry said. “I just want our families to know that with the recent attestation forms we signed and agreed to, we may have to shut the schools down for short periods of time if our numbers continue in the matter that they are in the county.”
Last month, school directors decided that Derry Area would resume five days per week of in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid instruction for middle and high school students starting Nov. 16.
Previously, district students had spent weeks in remote learning following a rash of local coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, along with a rising number of positive cases throughout Westmoreland County.
The district is offering five days of in-person instruction for elementary students, but families can decide to continue with hybrid learning or the fully online iTrojan program. Derry Area Education Association (DAEA) president Mike Moximchalk noted Tuesday that students continue to make strides with the new online system.
During Tuesday’s public comment period, Curry answered a question regarding the return of secondary students to full in-person instruction, noting that “as soon as the situation allows us to do it safely, we will certainly be advocating to get the kids back five days a week.”
“As has been this district’s approach, we are trying to keep our kids in face-to-face instruction as much as possible,” he added. “Our concerns right now as a district have very little to do with the transmissions that are occurring in school — in fact, we have not had any cases that we can verify fully that have been in our school.”
Derry Area initially shuttered its school buildings Oct. 13, after learning five staff members tested positive for the virus, and planned to reopen for in-person instruction Oct. 19 before learning of additional COVID-19 cases and extending the remote learning model.
The district’s first positive COVID-19 cases came less than two weeks after the school board had approved the return of full-time, in-person learning for middle- and high-school students.
According to Derry Area’s COVID-19 dashboard, the district had seven active positive cases — four personnel and three students — as of Tuesday afternoon. The latest district figures also show that 30 people within the district, 15 personnel and 15 students, have recovered from the virus.
According to guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, school districts have the ability to determine which educational model to implement based on the level of community transmission of COVID-19. The recommendations factor in the incidence rate — the number of positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span — and the positivity rate among those tested.
Over the past month, Westmoreland County has fallen back into the “substantial” category with surging coronavirus case totals. According to the state Department of Health, the county’s incidence rate for the most recent seven-day period — Nov. 20-26 — was 321.2 per 100,000 along with a 14.3% positivity rate. That represents an increase from the previous week’s figures, which showed the county’s incidence rate at 249.3 and a 10.9% positivity rate.
Total cases in the county have more than doubled since Nov. 1 and an average of three people in the county have succumbed to the disease each day in November, bringing the death total to more than 200, according to the state Department of Health.
Curry emphasized that aside from district staff and students, Derry Area community members play a large role in ensuring the continuation of some form of in-person learning. Also on Tuesday, the Greater Latrobe School Board voted to move to full-time remote instruction for all students starting Friday through Jan. 18.
“It’s just not the nine board members or myself and the decisions that we make — it’s decisions of everybody that has a part in this school community; those decisions that you make on a daily basis will help keep the schools open,” Curry said.
In place of a written annual retrospective highlighting accomplishments within the district, school board president David Krinock instead praised district teachers and the DAEA for their efforts since the pandemic began.
“Our teachers had to do so much relearning, had to teach themselves how to do things on the computer, (and) some of them never did it in their lives. I think about the hundreds of hours put in by our administration going over paperwork, redundant crap coming out of Harrisburg, day after day, and I think about these men and women who work tirelessly to try to get our kids back in school,” he said.
“In retrospect, it was a horrible year for education. But in that same light, we found what we could do — all of our employees reached down inside themselves and pulled things out and made it work. You made Derry Area a special place. I’m proud to be from Derry and I’m extremely proud of you people.”
In other business Tuesday, the school board reorganized for 2021, tabbing David Krinock as board president for the fifth straight year. School director Sean Kemmerer abstained, while Steve Kozar was absent from the meeting.
Nathan Doherty was voted vice president, with Kemmerer again abstaining.
“I find it deeply troubling that one of our board members refuses to vote for elected officers,” Doherty said of Kemmerer’s decision to abstain from the board president and vice president votes.
Next year will be Krinock’s 16th as a school board member and his ninth term as president, while Doherty is set to enter his 16th year as a board member. Doherty’s time on the board includes four consecutive years as president, his terms coinciding with the Grandview Elementary School renovation project.
The school board also selected committee members for 2021, including: Kozar, Gerald Hughes and Dean Reed on the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) Joint Operating Committee (JOC); Bill Feldbusch on the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU) Board; Doherty and Krinock on the WIU Legislative Council; Feldbusch on Adams Memorial Library Board; Krinock, Mark Maloy and Kevin Liberoni on the buildings and grounds committee; Doherty, Krinock, Liberoni and Maloy on the athletic committee, and Kozar and Hughes on the policy board.
Also, the school board approved its 2021 meeting schedule. The meetings, each scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the middle school auditorium, include: Regular meetings — Jan. 7, Feb. 4, March 4, April 1, May 6, June 3, June 24, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 1, and agenda prep/special meetings — Jan. 28, Feb. 25, March 25, April 29, May 20, May 27, July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 30 and Oct. 28.
In other business, the board approved:
- Leaves of absence for six employees related to sick or family leave;
- Additions to substitute employees list;
- Change the status of Therese Smith from salad prep/server No. 1 to salad prep/backup cook at a rate of $11.80 per hour for up for 6.75 hours per day (no change in pay rate);
- To employ Alec Spehar as a technology support staff member at a rate of $18 per hour and up to 28 hours per week;
- Justin Huss as a volunteer football, basketball and track coach, effective for the 2020-21 school year;
- A new board policy related to behavioral support;
- A revised board policy related to confidentiality of special education student information;
- Contract with the Fluted Mushroom for prom for the 2020-21 school year. Despite the uncertainty about COVID-19, Curry noted that the district wants to proceed with scheduling extracurricular events such as the prom and school musical;
- Contract with Dave and Buster’s for prom for the 2020-21 school year;
- For the musical “Godspell” to be performed by the high school from April 16-18, 2021;
- New textbook listing;
- Emergency instructional time template as required by the state Department of Education;
- Agreement and amendment with New Story Schools for the 2020-21 school year;
- Ag/hort occupational advisory committee meeting minutes from Nov. 4;
- Revisions to the 2020-21 school calendar;
- The purchase and implementation of SchoolDude Maintenance Software for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year at an approximate cost of $2,500.
