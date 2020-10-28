Derry Area School Board President David Krinock on Tuesday defended the board’s decision to hold in-person meetings after school director Sean Kemmerer had criticized the board’s plan to hold regularly scheduled meetings on school grounds Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 amid rising coronavirus (COVID-19) case totals and Westmoreland County’s designation as having a “substantial” level of community transmission.
“He does not speak for this board and will not speak for this board,” Krinock said of Kemmerer, who is in his first year as a school director after winning a seat in last fall’s general election.
In a statement to the Bulletin this week, Kemmerer said (the board) “should be leading by example in how we address these unprecedented issues. If we are telling people that they cannot meet, we should practice what we preach. The board should choose to meet virtually. It is our civic duty to ensure that the public can safely be involved and engaged in school matters. If the experts are saying that we should limit gatherings and the data supports those assertions, we should be doing everything we can to follow the science and listen to the experts.”
Krinock, however, said the school board has strictly followed all coronavirus-related safety protocols — including mask wearing and social distancing — during meetings held since March in the high school audion and middle school auditorium.
Meetings in past months had been open to the public, with limitations on crowd sizes and an online viewing option offered.
“We’re all adults and there’s only nine, 10, 11 of us, and we have a big enough room that I think we’re safe,” Krinock said. “... We’re not sitting on each others’ laps.”
Krinock added that the board prefers to meet in person to ensure better dialogue and lines of communication among board members.
“We need to be able to talk,” he said of the board.
This week’s school board work session will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, in the high school audion. The meeting will be livestreamed via YouTube and visitors interested in attending must stream the meeting. Any questions for the board should be submitted in advance to board secretary Scott Chappell by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting; questions can emailed to schappell@dasd.us and must include a full name on all correspondence. The board notes that “questions will be read and answered in the order in which they are received.” The agenda and link for the meeting will be available on the district website at www.dasd.us.
The district initially shuttered its school buildings Oct. 13, after learning five staff members tested positive for the virus, and planned to reopen for in-person instruction Oct. 19 before learning of additional COVID-19 cases last week and extending the remote learning model through at least the end of this week.
Derry Area’s first positive COVID-19 cases came less than two weeks after the school board had approved the return of full-time, in-person learning for middle- and high-school students.
The district has not released figures regarding the number of coronavirus cases identified among staff and students since the initial report of five staff members testing positive.
