DASB member donates personal protective equipment

Sean M. Kemmerer, a newly elected member of the Derry Area School Board, this week announced that he will be donating 1,500 gloves, 500 masks and a variety of additional personal protective equipment (PPE) to local Derry area community leaders for immediate distribution and usage.
Kemmerer has been raising funds from “virtual” musical performances online and using those proceeds to procure various needed supplies to help first responders, medical professionals, essential personnel and other local community members battling on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We are so thankful for community leaders like Mr. Kemmerer for contributing in this time of need. This is a tremendous gesture, and a stellar example for everyone, especially the children, of our community coming together," Derry Borough Mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello said.
Kemmerer made the announcement on his Facebook page (Facebook.com/SeanKemmerer) and Twitter account (@SeanKemmerer).
Kemmerer will be meeting today, April 21, with DeRito-Gaudiello as well as Derry Borough councilman and fire department Lt. Jim Ritenour at the Derry Volunteer Fire Department, located at 116 E. 2nd Ave., Derry, to drop off the supplies.
“I’m grateful to the Derry Area community for giving me the opportunity to serve, and for the chance to help in this unprecedented time of need," Kemmerer said.
He indicated that he plans to continue his performances online where “The Spiffy Sean Show” can be seen streaming at 7 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday. The show routinely gets several thousand viewers.
Kemmerer was elected to the Derry Area School Board in the 2019 election and was sworn in on Dec. 3. He performs as a solo acoustic musician under the stage name “Spiffy” Sean Styles and manages an entertainment talent agency that books performers for weddings, corporate events, private parties and more. People interested in donating can do so at https://paypal.me/spiffysean.
