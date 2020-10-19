Students in the Derry Area School District will spend at least another week learning from home after school officials on Friday announced school buildings would remain closed through at least Friday, Oct. 23, because an unspecified number of additional staff members and students have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The district initially shuttered its school buildings Tuesday, Oct. 13, after learning five staff members tested positive for the virus, and planned to reopen for in-person instruction today, Oct. 19, before learning of the additional COVID-19 cases.
Citing the in-district positive tests as well as the recent increase in cases in Westmoreland County, superintendent Eric Curry in a letter to parents posted on the district website announced that “out of an abundance of caution, the entire district will remain in a remote learning educational mode” through Oct. 23.
“We will continue to monitor local and county data when assessing the appropriate time to return to face-to-face instruction,” according to Curry’s letter.
According to Curry’s letter announcing the initial positive cases among staff members, district administration “followed all protocols and worked directly with the Department of Health (DOH). DOH defines a ‘close contact’ as an individual who was within 6 feet of a positive case of COVID-19 for at least 15 consecutive minutes. All close contacts were immediately notified by either DOH, (Derry Area) school nurses or (Derry Area) pandemic coordinators. The close contacts have been directed to quarantine at home.”
Derry Area’s first positive COVID-19 cases come less than two weeks after the school board had approved the return of full-time, in-person learning for middle- and high-school students.
The additional coronavirus cases announced Friday prompted the district to postpone or cancel all athletic practices and competitions through Sunday, Oct. 25. That includes the varsity football team’s Oct. 23 WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference road game at Burrell.
Derry Area previously canceled the team’s scheduled Oct. 16 home game against East Allegheny.
Athletic director Brett Miller said the Burrell football game will be rescheduled for Oct. 30 if both teams don’t qualify for the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs. In an event where the Bucs make the postseason, Miller said the district will weigh other scheduling options.
Before the positive cases halted play, the Trojans (2-2, 2-3) were gearing up for a playoff push. Derry Area topped Valley, 19-6, on the road the week of Oct. 9 to move into a tie with Burrell for fourth place in the Allegheny Seven Conference.
