The recent surge of COVID-19 cases is breaking records across the nation, state, and yes, even here in Westmoreland County.
The United States has shattered its coronavirus case records with an average of more than 300,000 cases per day. Pennsylvania also broke its daily COVID-19 case record on Wednesday, with its 17,520 new cases topping the previous single-day record by nearly 20%.
Wednesday’s report also included 304 deaths attributed to the virus — the state’s highest single-day tally since last winter. However, the good news is that death toll is still well short of some of the marks set before the vaccine roll-out in early 2021.
A total of 35 more deaths were reported in the region (not including Allegheny), including four deaths in Westmoreland County, according to the Department of Health’s statistics. That brings Westmoreland County’s pandemic death toll to 1,119, according to the DOH.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office records the number of confirmed deaths in Westmoreland County to be 583. The discrepancy in the totals, the coroner’s office reports, is due to the way the deaths are counted. The coroner’s office only counts a death that actually occurred in Westmoreland County, while the state counts deaths based on the decedent’s residency whether the death occurred here or in another county, state or other location.
Westmoreland County’s total number of new cases was reported at 252 cases, according to the DOH’s report on Wednesday.
A total of 5,008 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and 81 in Westmoreland County, according to the Department of Health’s report.
COVID-19 mitigation methods have expired in Pennsylvania, but the Department of Health encourages and applauds local health officials that have decided to implement their own local restrictions. Those counties include Allegheny, Delaware and Philadelphia.
There has been no local mitigation efforts implemented in Westmoreland County, which does not have a county health department.
In response to a demand for tests, Excela Health announced several weeks ago that the health system was reopening its testing sites, which had been shuttered as coronavirus cases waned last summer. In addition, select local pharmacies offer coronavirus testing and the Community Health Clinic has announced walk-in and drive-up test clinics throughout Westmoreland County.
While hospitalizations with this surge aren’t increasing at the same rate as the pre-vaccine surges, hospital officials are still concerned about resources and staffing issues as cases increase. Two eastern Pennsylvania hospitals — WellSpan in York and Scranton Regional Hospital — will become the first in the state to get support from federal “strike teams,” receiving additional staff and acute care beds for the next month. The hospitals will receive the additional resources from the federal government to alleviate the pressure felt throughout the two health systems, so there is more capacity to be able to treat people who require hospital care, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
PEMA has said they plan on continuing to work with county emergency managers to ensure needed resources are met on a local level throughout Pennsylvania. The move follows an outline written by Gov. Tom Wolf that stressed the need for additional care staffing and response support especially for rural areas.
The federal government response was not only needed, but welcomed, said Wolf.
A few weeks ago, health officials with Excela Health termed the hospital situation related to new coronavirus cases in Westmoreland County as “desperate” and had concerns due to limited resources and staffing.
“We need all Pennsylvanians to do their part to support their local hospital and get through these winter months,” Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) Acting Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release.
“This includes getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, testing when necessary, and staying home if you’re sick.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.