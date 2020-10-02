As coronavirus (COVID-19) testing of Westmoreland Manor residents and staff who previously tested negative continues, the number of positive test results at the county-owned nursing home has continued to rise.
According to a news release issued by the Westmoreland County Commissioners Thursday, 13 additional residents and three more employees at the Hempfield Township facility have tested positive since the last update. Since Sept. 16, testing of the Westmoreland Manor’s 336 residents and more than 400 employees and contracted staff members has revealed a total of more than 90 positive test results — 67 residents and 26 employees.
All staff and residents who tested negative will be tested again every three to seven days until testing identifies no new cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents for a period of 14 days from the most recent positive result.
There have been no hospitalizations at this time among the positive cases connected to Westmoreland Manor, according to the news release.
Commissioner Gina Cerilli said Monday that 47 of the 336 residents at the facility and 23 of the Manor’s more than 400 employees had tested positive for the virus. On Tuesday, the county issued a news release revealing that seven additional residents had tested positive, bringing the case total among residents to 54.
Prior to Tuesday’s update, the case total among residents had remained steady at 47 since last Thursday, when the county commissioners first requested assistance from the National Guard, according to the information released by the county.
Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard arrived at the nursing home Sunday, Sept. 27 to assist with testing at Westmoreland Manor, with National Guard members originally scheduled to wrap up their efforts there Tuesday, Sept. 29. Thursday’s news release indicated that “[i]t is anticipated that the Pennsylvania National Guard will remain at the facility for the next few days.”
Commissioners chairman Sean Kertes on Monday also said Westmoreland County Public Safety director Roland “Bud” Mertz has been in contact with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) in hopes of finding assistance in replenishing the county’s stock of personal protective equipment (PPE).
“We’re burning through it so quickly,” Kertes said. “The issue we’re running into is there’s so many different brands of this equipment, and they’re trying to find what we currently have, which is hard to do because we’re having so many that aren’t name-brand equipment, and the fit and the equipment is not as good. They’re trying to find the same equipment that we have, but we’re running into issues with that.”
According to a news release issued last Friday by the county, Westmoreland Manor was going through 8,400 protective gowns each day at that point because of its pandemic-related precautions.
“One positive thing I will say is we’re six months into this global pandemic and, like we said before, we’ve had zero residents (at Westmoreland Manor test positive) up until this last week,” Cerilli said. “For the past six months, there have been plenty of other nursing homes going through exactly what we’re going through. We’re able to reach out to the state and see what other nursing homes have done as far as PPE to make sure everything is going smoothly.”
Long term care facilities like Westmoreland Manor have been coronavirus hot spots throughout the pandemic. Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 23,029 coronavirus cases among residents and 5,100 cases among staff members at 985 long term care facilities. There have been 5,456 coronavirus deaths in the state attributed to long term care facilities.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 27 long term care facilities have accounted for 287 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 83 cases among staff members and 31 coronavirus deaths.
