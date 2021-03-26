Pennsylvania on Thursday recorded its millionth coronavirus (COVID-19) case and neared 25,000 virus-related deaths after more than a year of dealing with the global pandemic.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 1,000,240 as of Thursday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, an increase of 3,623 compared to Wednesday’s 996,617 cases. That case total includes 853,113 confirmed cases in the state and 147,127 probable cases. So far, 4,084,343 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
According to the state health department, there have been 24,917 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
Westmoreland County on Thursday saw its daily coronavirus cases drop following back-to-back days with more than 100 new cases reported. The county added 65 new cases Thursday, according to the state health department.
On Wednesday, the county recorded 103 new cases after adding 105 cases on Tuesday, marking four days in a nine-day stretch in which the county’s COVID-19 case total increased by triple digits.
As of Thursday’s update, there had been 28,494 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County since the start of the pandemic — 19,860 confirmed cases and 8,634 probable cases. There have been 90,134 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 9,161 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, an average of 109.06 per day this year.
Over the past seven days, the county’s case total has increased by 604, an average of 86.28 new cases per day.
The county added 559 new coronavirus cases over the third full week of March, an average of 79.85 cases per day. That daily average was up from 62.85 in the second week of March and 57.85 for the period of March 1-7. Prior to the past two weeks, average daily cases in the county had been steadily declining since mid-January.
There were two new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county on Wednesday.
Westmoreland County’s total since the start of the pandemic grew to 701, according to the state health department, and the total in 2021 reached 278.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office at 11 p.m. on March 18 last updated its COVID-19 death total for the county, increasing the total by two, from 425 to 427.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Of statewide coronavirus deaths, 12,890 (51.73%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Thursday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 69,021 coronavirus cases among residents and 14,160 cases among staff members at 1,572 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Thursday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 52 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,099 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 328 cases among staff members and 290 coronavirus deaths.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout.
A push is underway from state officials to get through the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution by scheduling appointments for all interested Pennsylvanians in the most at-risk category by the end of the month.
Phase 1A of the rollout focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability. Beginning Monday, March 29, the health system’s website is expected to include a feature allowing those in Phase 1A to register in advance for a vaccination appointment when new appointments become available, Excela spokeswoman Robin Jennings said.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 2,990,279 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 95,067 in Westmoreland County as of Thursday’s update.
The state recently passed 1.5 million “full vaccinations,” and as of Thursday’s update, 1,624,654 people were considered full vaccinations after receiving vaccinations in the state according to the vaccine dashboard. That total includes 106,959 out-of-state residents, according to the site. Of the full vaccinations in Pennsylvania, 47,951 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state have continued to climb recently, jumping to 1,717 as of Thursday’s update. There were 1,577 coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state on Monday according to the state health department. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday throughout the state, 358 were in adult intensive care units and 194 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9). The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations had increased to 1,534.1 as of Thursday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total, meanwhile, has decreased over the course of the week, falling from 27 to 26 as of Tuesday’s update and dropping to 25 on Wednesday. The hospitalization total for the county decreased again in Thursday’s update, which showed 24 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Westmoreland County. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Thursday, two were in adult intensive care units and two were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, eight were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Thursday’s update.
