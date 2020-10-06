Westmoreland County has seen a recent spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with more than 200 new cases reported within the past week.
Since Sept. 27, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 204 new positive coronavirus cases in Westmoreland County, including 47 new cases reported Sunday, Oct. 4.
The recent increase brings the county’s total confirmed coronavirus cases to 2,313 with another 148 probable cases, according to the state health department. To date, there have been 44,225 negative tests in Westmoreland County reported to the Department of Health. State figures show 57 deaths in Westmoreland County attributed to COVID-19.
According to the state health department, there are 22 people in Westmoreland County hospitalized because of coronavirus, with one on a ventilator. There are 88 operational ventilators at hospitals in the county, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. Statewide, there are 594 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 75 on ventilators.
A portion of the recent increase in Westmoreland County cases can be traced to the outbreak at county-owned nursing home Westmoreland Manor, where 86 residents and 28 staff members have tested positive since mid-September.
Long term care facilities like Westmoreland Manor have been coronavirus hot spots throughout the pandemic. Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 23,312 coronavirus cases among residents and 5,175 cases among staff members at 993 long term care facilities. There have been 5,485 coronavirus deaths in the state attributed to long term care facilities.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 27 long term care facilities have accounted for 347 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 84 cases among staff members and 31 coronavirus deaths.
