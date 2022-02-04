State health officials are encouraged as case numbers in Pennsylvania continue to drop, and along with that, hospitalizations, according to a release from the state Department of Health this week.
The daily average number of cases in the state was 11,405. In addition, the state is reporting that the number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, as of Jan. 31, was 23.8% lower than it was on Jan. 24.
Available ICU beds in the state also rose by 18.9% for adults and 14.4% for children.
Approximately 22.1% of all staffed ICU beds are coronavirus patients and 30.6% of all ventilators are being used.
In Westmoreland County, there are 71 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 12 in the ICU and five on ventilators.
Those declining numbers, combined with recently announced additional support for health care workers, is a positive trend, according to Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter.
“We are glad to see case numbers trending downward and healthcare workers on the frontlines are starting to get the support they need and deserve,” Klinepeter said.
“We have the tools to ensure those trends continue and can demonstrate support for healthcare workers by encouraging more people to get vaccinated and everyone to get their booster dose.”
Earlier this week, additional support for the state’s healthcare workers and patients was announced through Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration’s multi-layered strategy, which includes sending state-administered healthcare strike teams into hospitals and setting up regional support sites at long-term care facilities to free up beds at hospitals for COVID-19 patients.
In addition, Klinepeter also announced that the state continues to work with vaccine providers, grassroots organizations and relevant stakeholders to ensure Pennsylvanians have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 75.6% of all Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are vaccinated, as of Jan. 31. That percentage includes people from all 67 counties.
According to Klinepeter, now is the time to act if you, your loved ones and children ages 5-18 are not vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider and schedule an appointment.
In addition to the CDC, the Department of Health also compiles and analyzes vaccine data within its 66-county jurisdiction (Philadelphia is its own separate vaccine jurisdiction). According to the Department of Health, 164,247 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including 73,426 booster doses and 18,498 pediatric doses.
Although the total number of vaccines administered dropped by 27.3%, health officials believe a major snowstorm and post-holiday decline consistent with national trends affected the numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.