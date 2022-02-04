Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.