Although the state and the region saw a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases last week, health officials are cautioning residents to remain vigilant.
“What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline,” said Pennsylvania Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter in a press release on Tuesday. “That means that our frontline health care workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate.”
This week, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration unveiled the first component of a multi-layered initiative to support healthcare staffing shortages amid the pandemic. A state-directed strike team — the first of its kind — has now been deployed, with more expected soon.
Meanwhile, residents can also do their part to support healthcare facilities by avoiding seeking COVID-19 tests at hospitals. According to Klinepeter, this allows people to take an active role in increasing testing capacity throughout the state.
On the vaccination front, Pennsylvania has made critical strides in getting eligible residents vaccinated by working closely with vaccine providers, grassroots organization and relevant stakeholders to ensure all residents have access to the vaccine.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 75.3% of all Pennsylvanians ages 18 and over are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 24. That percentage goes across all 67 counties.
The health department encourages all Pennsylvanians who are not yet vaccinated to do so, and said now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted and to get young children, ages 5-18, vaccinated as well. Anyone can visit www.vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider in their local area to schedule a vaccine appointment.
This week, the state Department of Health analyzed vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction (Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction). It found there were 382,064 vaccine doses administered in the past week, including:
- 272,327 booster doses administered in the past week;
- 22,076 pediatric doses administered in the past week;
- 38.5% increase in vaccines administered from previous week.
The statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past seven days (Jan. 17 through Jan. 23) found the daily average number of coronavirus cases was 15,294.
The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 24, was 12.8% lower than on Jan. 17. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 16.1% and 14.2%, respectively.
Approximately 27.8% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients and 31.3% of all ventilators statewide are in use.
In Westmoreland County, 83 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 14 in ICU and 9 on ventilators, according to the state Department of Health tracker.
