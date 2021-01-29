Westmoreland County closed out the fourth full week of 2021 with its slowest week of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases since November.
The county added 88 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, marking the fourth time in seven days the county has seen fewer than 100 cases added in a single day.
There have been 5,123 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County so far this year for an average of 182.96 per day in 2021.
The county’s seven-day average for coronavirus cases has decreased since the second full week of 2021. The county averaged 244.28 cases per day during the week of Jan. 8-14 before seeing cases slow to 145.43 per day in the third full week of January. The new cases reported Thursday brought the county’s total for the latest seven-day period to 725, an average of 103.57 new cases per day.
Westmoreland County has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day for the past two weeks, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in 13 of those 14 days.
With the new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, there have now been 24,456 cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March — 17,660 confirmed cases and 6,796 probable.
There were also seven new coronavirus deaths reported Thursday in Westmoreland County, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 586 and the total this year to 163, averaging 5.82 deaths reported per day in 2021 based on state data.
The death rate has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 824,405 as of Thursday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 722,047 confirmed cases in the state and 102,358 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, there had been 21,303 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Thursday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 11,170 (52.43%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic. That total increased by 883 between the Wednesday and Thursday updates to the state health department’s website.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 62,483 coronavirus cases among residents and 11,861 cases among staff members at 1,536 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 50 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,903 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 253 cases among staff members and 233 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update to long term care facility data at noon Thursday. Wednesday’s update to the health department’s data listed 215 deaths associated with long term care facilities in the county.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 678,618 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 17,487 in Westmoreland County as of Thursday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
As of Thursday’s update, 159,199 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 5,337 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state decreased over the weekend and continued to decline through the week. There were 3,691 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania as of Thursday’s update, down by 1,067 since last Thursday, when 4,758 were hospitalized. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 753 were in adult intensive care units and 435 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the patient total has increased slightly since Monday. There were 149 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Thursday, compared to 148 Wednesday, 147 Tuesday and 145 Monday, according to the state health department. As of Thursday’s update there were 10 coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county and six on ventilators. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 22 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Wednesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Thursday, there were 26 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 28.9% of total adult ICU beds — 48 medical/surgical beds and 65 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region overall saw a decrease in COVID-19 patients Thursday, with 697 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region compared to 703 patients patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday and 720 on Tuesday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region on Thursday, 148 were on adult intensive care units and 66 were on ventilators.
Overall, 379 of the region’s 1,569 available ventilators were in use as of Thursday’s update.
