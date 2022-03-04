For the first time since late last summer, the state and region are experiencing decreases in not only COVID-19 cases, but hospital admissions and deaths related to the virus.
In the state’s regular update, health officials touted the drops in numbers in Pennsylvania.
“This week’s COVID-19 update continues to show that trends in Pennsylvania are moving in the right direction,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “Case counts are at their lowest since last August, hospital admissions due to COVID-19 are falling, and mortality rates are declining.”
Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relaxed some restrictions and recommendations that have been in place since the early days of the pandemic and launched the “COVID-19 Community Levels” tool to help people better understand the level of coronavirus cases in their community so they can make informed decisions in their daily life.
Likewise, the state Department of Health added links on its COVID-19 website pages to take users directly to the CDC tool where they can search for information on their specific county and recommendations to prevent spread of the virus.
”With continued personal vigilance, including getting up to date on vaccinations, we can get through this,” said Klinepeter.
In Westmoreland County, the community level is “low.” On the site, it suggests, “people may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.”
Also, it recommends that if you are immunocompromised, take steps to protect yourself, including masking and avoiding crowds.
The low level includes the following indicators: fewer than 10% of new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the last seven days - or 200 new cases - and less than 10% of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Find the CDC’s community levels and prevention recommendations by county here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.
In addition, the state continues to make critical strides in getting eligible residents vaccinated by working closely with vaccine providers, grassroots organizations and relevant stakeholders, according to the Department of Health.
As of Feb. 28, 76.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania, according to the CDC.
If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted and get children ages 5–18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.
This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction (Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction):
- 72,750 vaccine doses were administered in the past week;
- 30,365 booster doses administered in the past week;
- 7,144 pediatric doses administered in the past week.
In addition, the state released an update of COVID-19 trends over the past seven days (Monday, Feb. 21 –Sunday, Feb. 27):
- The daily average number of cases was 1,565;
- The CDC ranks Pennsylvania 27th in excess deaths related to COVID-19;
- The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 28, was 27% lower than on Feb. 21. The percent of available adult ICU beds rose to 23.5% and available pediatric ICU beds rose to 12.9%;
- Approximately 7.5% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients;
- 24.0% of all ventilators statewide are in use.
The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.
