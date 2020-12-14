The Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg will be closed to the public except by appointment, county officials announced Friday, as the county continued to set new records for daily coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.
After surpassing 500 daily cases for the first time on Thursday with 505, according to the county’s website, Westmoreland County saw a record 657 new coronavirus cases reported Friday and added 568 more cases Saturday. There were another 371 new cases reported Sunday, according to the county website.
In response to the rapidly rising coronavirus case numbers and COVID-19 mitigation orders from Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, county officials issued a news release on Friday announcing the Westmoreland County Courthouse will be closed to the public, except by appointment, until 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4.
“Members of the general public who wish to conduct business should contact individual row offices and departments to make an appointment,” according to the news release.
“Phone numbers of each row office and department are available on the County’s website at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/1340/Contact-Us. The Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds have placed drop boxes in the main lobby of the courthouse for the convenience of the public as well.”
The courthouse closure will not affect individuals with scheduled court appearances, the news release said. Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Rita Hathaway earlier this month ordered all criminal and civil trials be put on hold until February.
With Friday’s record jump of 657 new cases and 939 more cases over the weekend, the Pennsylvania Department of Health now indicates there have been 13,965 coronavirus cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March.
That figure includes 10,833 confirmed cases and 3,132 probable cases as of Sunday’s update to the state data. There have been 68,193 negative tests in Westmoreland County.
There were 4,954 new cases reported in the county throughout the month of November, which more than doubled the total cases reported through the first eight months of the pandemic. Through the first 13 days of December, the county has already added 4,704 new coronavirus cases.
In the first full week of November, according to the state health department, Westmoreland County experienced 543 new coronavirus cases and averaged 77.57 new cases per day. The daily average has steadily climbed each week since, with 146.71 new cases per day reported for the week of Nov. 8-14, 198.71 new cases per day the following week and 241.57 new cases per day the week of Nov. 22-28.
Figures continued to climb for the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 5 as the county added 1,933 new cases for an average of 276.14 new daily cases.
For the week of Dec. 6-13, the county saw 2,702 new cases for an average of 386 new cases per day.
The county on Wednesday matched its single-day high for coronavirus deaths with 15 and has had another 25 coronavirus deaths reported in the days since.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus death total reached 290 as of Sunday’s update, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state continuously adjusts death counts for prior dates as new data is received, meaning the 15 coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday didn’t necessarily occur on the same day.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office hasn’t increased its listed total of coronavirus deaths since Dec. 2, when the total climbed to 193 — 186 confirmed by testing and another seven presumed cases based on symptoms. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109. The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
Statewide, total coronavirus case totals had reached 491,802 as of Sunday’s update. That figure includes 450,377 confirmed cases in the state and 41,425 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 12,565 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 7,451 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 43,225 coronavirus cases among residents and 7,925 cases among staff members at 1,390 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 45 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,398 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 162 cases among staff members and 143 coronavirus deaths as of Sunday’s update.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients continued to rise as of Sunday’s update.
Statewide, there were 5,970 coronavirus patients hospitalized Sunday, according to the state health department. Of those patients, 1,227 were in adult intensive care units and 672 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, as of Sunday’s update there were 135 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, with 23 in adult intensive care units and 17 on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 89 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 27 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Sunday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Sunday, there were 22 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 24.4% of total adult ICU beds — 48 medical/surgical beds and 64 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region had 1,446 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Sunday’s update. Of those patients, 309 were on adult intensive care units and 180 were on ventilators. Overall, 460 of the region’s 1,133 available ventilators were in use as of the update.
Citing concerns an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations could stretch health systems thin on staff, Levine on Nov. 23 issued an order directing hospitals to reduce “elective procedures” by half if their region meets at least two of the following criteria:
- 33% or more of hospitals in the region anticipate staffing shortages in the next week;
- 50% or more increase in the moving average of COVID-19 admissions in the previous 48 hours;
- 10% or fewer of the medical and surgical beds in a region are projected to be available in the next 72 hours.
The Southwest region is currently the only HCC in the state that meets the anticipated staffing shortage criteria.
As of Sunday’s update, 36.1% of hospitals in the Southwest region anticipated staffing shortages.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Reduction of Elective Procedures Dashboard, the Southwest region had experienced a 7.5% decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations over the most recent 48-hour period prior to the site’s update on Sunday and 49.3% of medical and surgical beds in the region were projected to be available for patient care in the next 72 hours.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, which is part of the Southwest region, issued a news release Friday indicating the hospital was treating more than 80 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and reported the health system “currently has staff and resources to care for patients presenting to our hospital.”
“However, due to the prevalence of COVID-19 and the rate of spread in our community, Memorial is using all our resources to ensure our patients get the care they need,” the news release continued. “Staff with clinical experience, who were working in a non-clinical position, are now assisting with patient care. We acknowledge that our staff and physicians are feeling the effects of the ongoing pandemic. We are grateful for their continued efforts to ensure that our community remains healthy as they care for their neighbors, family and friends.”
