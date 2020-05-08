Couple celebrates even after 60th anniversary party was canceled

There was going to be a big party to celebrate the 60th wedding anniversary of Carol and Geary Ulery Jr. of Derry Township, but the requirements for social distancing canceled those plans.
Their daughter Carla Ulery, who also lives in the township, made sure that they were not forgotten. In response to her Facebook posts, people this week have been calling and sending cards and good wishes to them.
Then on Thursday morning, Carla Ulery went over to her parents’ nearby home and decorated their porch and front yard with posters and signs wishing them a happy anniversary. She also took a coconut cake.
“I was so surprised,” her mother said. “I didn’t know she was out front putting signs all through the yard. I was downstairs cleaning and the doorbell rang, and there she was with all those signs and a little cake with candles. She’s a great girl.”
It was the first time that the mother and daughter hugged since the shutdown.
“My parents are very loving and very generous with their time and their commitment to their family,” Carla Ulery said. “People would say that my dad has integrity and my mother is the kindest and sweetest person. Dad is now 84 and Mom is 80, and they didn’t have much of a wedding 60 years ago. I wanted to do something nice for them.”
The couple met when Carol was in high school. Geary saw her when she and some friends were coming out of Valley Dairy in Ligonier, and he tried to start a conversation.
“I didn’t want anything to do with him,” she said. “I drove home and he followed us in the car, and then we talked a bit. He kept calling me every day.”
She finally said yes to a date, but she didn’t want to go anywhere with a stranger. So he agreed to just come over to her house and hang out until they got to know each other better. They later attended her prom at Laurel Valley High School.
The couple married on May 7, 1960, at Fort Palmer Church north of Ligonier. The ceremony was simple and the quiet reception included just family and a few friends.
“I borrowed my sister-in-law’s wedding gown,” Carol Ulery said. “We didn’t have any money, but we were happy.”
They couldn’t even afford then to develop rolls of film from their wedding. They finally saw the photos when they were printed five decades later.
“I found the rolls shoved back in a drawer,” Carla Ulery said. “It was a miracle that the film was still good. I was able to get the pictures developed and make a photo album for them for their fiftieth wedding anniversary. They were thrilled with that.”
Geary Ulery, a machine operator, worked in construction jobs that took them on the road and out of state, living in a small trailer that moved with them.
“It was only 8 feet wide, and I don’t remember how long it was,” his wife said.
They eventually returned to the area and raised their two children in a home in Stahlstown.
Carla Ulery, the oldest, has a daughter, Heather Soberano, who lives in Missouri with her husband John Paul, their son Benedict, 5, Maggie who will be a year old, and Mya, 10.
Their son Lee, his wife, Amy, and their daughter, Brianna, 20, live in Dawson.
Carol and Geary Ulery downsized about a year ago and moved to Derry Township.
“Their house in Stahlstown was too big for them, and they were having some health issues,” Carla Ulery said. “They both have had cancer and it was just one thing after another for them.”
They didn’t anticipate any celebration after their anniversary party was canceled, so the signs in their yard and the good wishes and cards were a complete surprise.
“They are simple folks, and small gestures like that go a long way with them,” Carla Ulery said. “Something small means more to them than a grand gesture.”
The couple planned to spend their special day going for a walk, having homemade lasagna for dinner and watching a movie on television.
