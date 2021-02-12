Westmoreland County’s new daily coronavirus (COVID-19) cases remained in double-digits for an eighth straight day on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
With 86 new cases reported in Thursday’s update, there have now been 25,602 coronavirus cases in the county since the start of the pandemic, according to data on the county’s website — 18,306 confirmed cases and 7,296 probable. So far, there have been 83,802 negative tests in the county.
There have been 6,269 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County so far this year for an average of 149.2 per day in 2021. The county is averaging 81.7 new cases per day so far in February.
Westmoreland County has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in all but one of those days.
There was one coronavirus death reported for Westmoreland County on Thursday, bringing the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 646 and the total in 2021 to 223.
The virus-related death rate in the county has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
While the state health department reported one new coronavirus death for Westmoreland County on Thursday, the county coroner’s office has kept its coronavirus death total steady at 404 since its last update at 11 p.m. Monday.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 884,269 as of Thursday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 764,748 confirmed cases in the state and 119,521 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, there had been 22,860 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Thursday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 11,909 (52.1%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic. Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at 4 p.m. Thursday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 65,010 coronavirus cases among residents and 12,616 cases among staff members at 1,555 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Thursday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 50 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,950 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 268 cases among staff members and 254 coronavirus deaths.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan.
Phase 1A focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Excela Health Chief Mecial Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 1,126,321 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 31,860 in Westmoreland County as of Thursday’s update.
Currently, both COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart. Those vaccines are produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Inc. A third — a single-dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson — is set to be reviewed for possible emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month.
As of Thursday’s update, 335,291 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 9,660 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to decrease Thursday. There were 2,687 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the state Thursday, according to the state health department, down from 2,789 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state as of Wednesday’s update and 2,890 on Tuesday.
Statewide, the moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday throughout the state, 538 were in adult intensive care units and 301 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the coronavirus patient total fell to 125 as of Thursday’s update after increasing slightly on Wednesday. There were 130 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the state health department, up from 127 on Tuesday.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Thursday, seven were in adult intensive care units in the county and four were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 17 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Wednesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Thursday, there were 28 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 31.1% of total adult ICU beds — 50 medical/surgical beds and 76 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw its COVID-19 patient total decrease Thursday. There were 505 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region on Thursday compared to 523 on Wednesday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region Thursday, 101 were on adult intensive care units and 43 were on ventilators.
Overall, 349 of the region’s 1,565 available ventilators were in use as of Thursday’s update.
