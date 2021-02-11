Westmoreland County has gone a full week with fewer than 100 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases each day, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data, as 84 new coronavirus cases and three virus-related deaths were reported Wednesday.
With Wednesday’s update, there have now been 25,516 coronavirus cases in the county since the start of the pandemic, according to data on the county’s website — 18,257 confirmed cases and 7,259 probable. So far, there have been 83,646 negative tests in the county.
There have been 6,183 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County so far this year for an average of 150.8 per day in 2021. The county is averaging 81.3 new cases per day so far in February.
Westmoreland County has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in all but one of those days.
The three coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 645 and the total in 2021 to 222.
The virus-related death rate in the county has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
While the state health department reported new coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County on Wednesday, the county coroner’s office has kept its coronavirus death total steady at 404 since its last update at 11 p.m. Monday.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 880,291 as of Wednesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 761,705 confirmed cases in the state and 118,586 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, there had been 22,745 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Wednesday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 11,896 (52.3%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic. Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at 4 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the death total by 157 from Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 64,847 coronavirus cases among residents and 12,566 cases among staff members at 1,555 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Wednesday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 50 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,947 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 267 cases among staff members and 253 coronavirus deaths, up from 246 in Tuesday’s update.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan.
Phase 1A focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Excela Health Chief Mecial Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 1,084,502 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 30,188 in Westmoreland County as of Wednesday’s update.
Currently, both COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart. Those vaccines are produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Inc. A third — a single-dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson — is set to be reviewed for possible emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month.
As of Wednesday’s update, 317,338 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 9,536 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state decreased Wednesday following an increase Tuesday. There were 2,789 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state as of Wednesday’s update, down from 2,890 on Tuesday. Hospitalizations statewide dipped below 3,000 on Sunday, when 2,913 were hospitalized, and dropped to 2,881 on Monday, according to the state health department, before Tuesday’s slight increase.
Statewide, the moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday throughout the state, 569 were in adult intensive care units and 293 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the coronavirus patient total continued increased slightly on Wednesday. There were 130 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the state health department, up from 127 on Tuesday. Prior to Wednesday’s increase, coronavirus hospitalizations in the county had steadily declined over the past week. There were 129 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the county on Monday, down from 131 on Sunday, 139 on Thursday and 140 last Wednesday.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Wednesday, nine were in adult intensive care units in the county and three were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 16 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Wednesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Wednesday, there were 30 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 33.3% of total adult ICU beds — 58 medical/surgical beds and 82 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw its COVID-19 patient total decrease Wednesday following increases Monday and Tuesday. There were 523 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region on Wednesday compared to 549 on Tuesday, 541 on Monday and 534 on Sunday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region Wednesday, 105 were on adult intensive care units and 42 were on ventilators.
Overall, 365 of the region’s 1,566 available ventilators were in use as of Wednesday’s update.
Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen said during her weekly news conference on Wednesday that a variant of the COVID-19 virus first seen in the United Kingdom has been detected in Allegheny County.
“This week the Pennsylvania Department of Health notified us that they had detected the UK variant in a sample sent for testing from Allegheny County,” Bogen said, noting that so far, there has been only the one instance of the UK variant being detected in the county.
