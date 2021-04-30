Westmoreland County recorded fewer than 100 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases for the sixth time in the past eight days on Thursday, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and for the second straight day posted new case totals that were lower than the seven-day average.
The county added 61 new cases and no new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data, bringing the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 32,482.
Of the county’s case total, 22,064 are classified as confirmed cases and 10,418 are considered probable cases.
There have been 95,556 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
In the fourth full week of April, the county added 591 new coronavirus cases, an average of 84.43 per day. The county had averaged 118.43 cases per day the previous week (April 15-21) when 829 new cases were reported over a seven-day span.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 13,088 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, which equates to an average of 110.49 per day this year.
With no new coronavirus-related deaths reported Thursday, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic remained at 741 and the total in 2021 stayed at 318.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office updated its COVID-19 death total on the county website at 5 a.m. Monday, April 26, increasing the total from 431 to 440.
The coroner’s count of coronavirus-related deaths in the county had remained unchanged since 5 a.m. April 6, when the last previous update increased the total from 427 to 431.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide coronavirus case total since the start of the pandemic reached 1,146,398 as of Thursday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 965,988 confirmed cases in the state and 180,410 probable cases. So far, 4,382,980 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths reported throughout Pennsylvania in Thursday’s update, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 26,179.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 13,103 (50.05%) are associated with long term care facilities, no increase compared to Wednesday’s update.
Data for long-term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Thursday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 70,669 coronavirus cases among residents and 14,781 cases among staff members at 1,588 long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Thursday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 54 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,172 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 356 cases among staff members and 298 coronavirus deaths.
All Pennsylvanians 16 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and more than 3.3 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 102,168 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 48,288 are considered partially covered.
As of Thursday’s update, 3,349,820 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,907,763 were considered partially covered.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health last month introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register. Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state declined Thursday, according to the state health department.
As of Thursday’s update, there were 2,318 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide, down from 2,447 on Wednesday. Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state as of Wednesday’s update, 522 were in adult intensive care units and 294 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9) before rising for several weeks.
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations decreased to 2,625.9 as of Thursday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total also decreased on Thursday, dropping from 44 to 36, according to the state health department. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Thursday, nine were in adult intensive care units and six were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, 15 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Thursday’s update.
