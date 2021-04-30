Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.