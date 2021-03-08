The first full week of March saw Westmoreland County’s seven-day average of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to decline. Including Pennsylvania Department of Health data reported over the weekend, Westmoreland County has averaged fewer than 58 new COVID-19 cases per day so far in March.
For the seven-day period of March 1-7, there were 405 new coronavirus cases reported in the county for an average of 57.85 per day. There were 95 new cases reported Friday, 61 Saturday and just 22 on Sunday, bringing the total in the county since the start of the pandemic to 27,172. There have been 7,839 new cases reported in Westmoreland County since the start of 2021, an average of 118.77 per day this year.
There have been 19,165 confirmed cases and 8,007 probable cases in the county, according to the state health department, and 87,740 negative tests so far.
The county has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in all but one of those days. The county has added fewer than 100 new cases each day since Feb. 3, when there were 115 new cases reported.
The county’s daily average for cases decreased each week in February, from 82.42 cases per day the first week to 80.42 in the week of Feb. 8-14 and 68.85 for the week of Feb. 15-21.
The county finished the last full week of February with 442 cases, an average of 63.14 new cases per day before dipping to 57.85 cases per day for the first week of March.
For comparison, the county averaged 238.57 new cases per day in the first full week of 2021 and 406.57 new cases daily during the period of Dec. 8-15.
With five new coronavirus-related deaths reported over the weekend, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic climbed to 683, according to the state health department, and the total in 2021 grew to 260.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county coroner’s office updated its coronavirus death total for the county at 11 p.m. Thursday, increasing the virus-related death total to 421 — up from 416 in the previous update, which occurred at 11 p.m. Feb. 24.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 948,643 as of Sunday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 814,540 confirmed cases in the state and 134,103 probable cases. So far, 3,942,124 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
The statewide coronavirus death total increased by 130 over the weekend. Since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department, there have now been 24,349 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 12,613 (51.80%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic. Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Saturday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 67,791 coronavirus cases among residents and 13,431 cases among staff members at 1,561 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Saturday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 51 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,065 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 295 cases among staff members and 280 coronavirus deaths.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan.
Phase 1A focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 2,009,209 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 60,458 in Westmoreland County as of Sunday’s update.
As of Sunday’s update, 939,327 people throughout the state were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 24,792 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to decline over the weekend, falling to 1,587 as of Sunday’s update. There were 1,628 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide on Thursday, according to the state health department. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Sunday throughout the state, 314 were in adult intensive care units and 183 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since.
In Westmoreland County, the coronavirus patient total decreased from 120 on Thursday to 119 as of Sunday’s update. There were three coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county as of the update and two on ventilators.
Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to state data, a total of 13 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Sunday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Sunday, there were 34 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 37.8% of total adult ICU beds — along with 53 medical/surgical beds and 66 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw its COVID-19 patient total decrease to 357 as of Sunday’s update, down from 368 as of Thursday.
Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region Sunday, 67 were on adult intensive care units and 28 were on ventilators.
Overall, 331 of the region’s 1,541 available ventilators were in use as of Sunday’s update.
