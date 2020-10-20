Westmoreland County officials on Monday issued an update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks at the county prison and county-owned nursing home.
Between the two facilities, there have now been 211 coronavirus cases according to the news releases.
Case totals among Westmoreland County Prison employees ballooned from four last week to 11 as of Monday’s update. A total of 45 inmates, all housed in the same unit, have tested positive for the virus. That housing unit remains on lockdown amid the outbreak.
The entire prison went on lockdown Oct. 7 after officials learned of two positive coronavirus test results among correctional officers at the Hempfield Township facility.
Two inmates at the prison tested positive for coronavirus over the summer. In both isolated instances, the individuals who tested positive were new arrivals at the facility who had been isolated in quarantine cells and had no contact with other inmates.
Three additional Westmoreland Manor residents and one staff member have tested positive for coronavirus since the county’s update last week.
As of Monday’s news release, there have been 120 residents and 35 staff members, including contracted employees, who have tested positive for COVID-19.
A majority of residents are asymptomatic or exhibit few symptoms, according to the most recent news release, and five residents are hospitalized.
The county last week revealed two more Westmoreland Manor residents had died — the fourth and fifth associated with the Hempfield Township facility — amid the outbreak that has now infected more than a third of the nursing home’s resident population.
All staff and residents that tested negative at the Manor continue to be retested every three to seven days, and retesting will continue until the facility experiences a period of at least 14 days without any new coronavirus cases since the most recent positive test.
After not recording a single case of coronavirus among residents through the first six months of the coronavirus pandemic, Westmoreland Manor saw a surge of positive tests beginning Sept. 16. County officials have not disclosed how the recent outbreak at the manor began. In-person visitation at the facility had been halted amid the pandemic before resuming just a few weeks prior to the first positive tests among residents.
County officials halted in-person visitation at Westmoreland Manor again on Sept. 22.
