Westmoreland County surpassed 25,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases after 70 new cases and three new virus-related deaths were reported Thursday.
On Wednesday, the county added 115 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 24,998.
Thursday’s cases moved the county past the 25,000-case mark. There have now been 25,068 coronavirus cases in the county since the start of the pandemic, according to data on the county’s website — 18,010 confirmed cases and 7,058 probable.
With 115 new cases Wednesday following Tuesday’s 117 new cases, Westmoreland county posted consecutive days of triple-digit new cases for the first time since Jan. 20-21.
Prior to Tuesday’s update, the county had gone three straight days with 85 or fewer new cases reported, and had fewer than 100 new cases in seven of the previous 11 days.
On Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 42 new coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County, the smallest single-day increase in the county since Oct. 7.
There have been 5,735 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County so far this year for an average of 163.85 per day in 2021.
Westmoreland County has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in 20 of those 21 days.
The three coronavirus deaths reported Thursday in Westmoreland County bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 617 and the total this year to 194, averaging 5.54 deaths reported per day in 2021 based on state data.
The death rate has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 856,986 as of Thursday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 744,075 confirmed cases in the state and 112,911 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, there had been 22,101 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Thursday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 11,578 (52.39%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 63,756 coronavirus cases among residents and 12,337 cases among staff members at 1,548 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 49 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,918 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 263 cases among staff members and 244 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update to long term care facility data at noon Thursday.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan.
Phase 1A focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Excela Health Chief Mecial Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 880,861 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 24,941 in Westmoreland County as of Thursday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
As of Thursday’s update, 229,922 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 6,982 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state decreased again Thursday, continuing a trend of declining hospitalizations. There were 3,138 patients throughout the state hospitalized for coronavirus Thursday, down from 3,224 on Wednesday, 3,281 on Tuesday and 3,280 on Monday. Statewide, the moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday throughout the state, 653 were in adult intensive care units and 374 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the coronavirus patient total decreased Thursday with 139 patients hospitalized in the county, down from 140 on Wednesday. There were 11 coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county and seven on ventilators Thursday. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 19 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Thursday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Thursday, there were 30 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 33.3% of total adult ICU beds — 48 medical/surgical beds and 74 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw its COVID-19 patient total decrease on Thursday, with 615 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region compared to 634 on Wednesday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region on Thursday, 129 were on adult intensive care units and 73 were on ventilators.
Overall, 382 of the region’s 1,565 available ventilators were in use as of Thursday’s update.
