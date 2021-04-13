After recording 470 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases over the weekend, Westmoreland County on Monday added 61 new coronavirus cases and no new COVID-related deaths, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data, snapping a streak of six straight days in which the county’s case total saw triple-digit increases.
Monday’s new cases bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 30,666.
Of the county’s case total, 21,096 are classified as confirmed cases and 9,570 are considered probable cases. There have been 92,870 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 11,333 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, an average of 111.11 per day this year.
The seven-day average daily case total for the county has increased each week since the beginning of March after shrinking through most of January and the entire month of February.
In the first full week of April, the county added 827 new coronavirus cases for an average of 118.14 new cases per day. Over the past seven days (April 6-12), Westmoreland County has added 944 new cases, averaging 134.86 new cases daily.
With no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county in Monday’s update to the state health department data, Westmoreland County’s total since the start of the pandemic stayed at 713 and the total in 2021 remained at 290.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office last updated its COVID-19 death total for the county at 5 a.m. on April 6, increasing the total from 427 to 431. The coroner’s count of coronavirus-related deaths in the county had remained unchanged since 11 p.m. March 18, when the last previous update increased the total from 425 to 427.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 1,075,424 as of Monday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 912,708 confirmed cases in the state and 162,716 probable cases. So far, 4,232,867 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
According to Monday’s update to the state health department figures, there have been 25,406 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state since the start of the pandemic, an increase of just one since Sunday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 12,990 (51.13%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
Data for long-term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Monday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 69,848 coronavirus cases among residents and 14,460 cases among staff members at 1,582 long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Monday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 53 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,135 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 341 cases among staff members and 296 coronavirus deaths.
On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all Pennsylvanians 16 and older are eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments as of today, April 13.
“We need to maintain acceleration of the vaccine rollout, especially as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased,” Wolf said in a statement. “Therefore, just as President Biden has brought forward universal adult access to vaccines from May 1 to April 19, we are moving Pennsylvania’s timeline of universal adult access to April 13.”
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health last month introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register. Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
More than 2.4 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
As of Monday’s update, 2,401,825 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,832,366 were considered partially covered. In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 73,315 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 53,023 are considered partially covered.
Despite the vaccination push gaining steam, COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to climb Monday, according to the state health department.
As of Monday’s update, there were 2,474 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide, up from 2,460 on Sunday. Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state as of Monday’s update, 534 were in adult intensive care units and 250 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9).
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations had increased to 2,290.4 as of Monday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total increased from 47 on Sunday to 51 as of Monday’s update. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Monday, 13 were in adult intensive care units and nine were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, 23 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Monday’s update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.