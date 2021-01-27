Westmoreland County on Tuesday recorded its smallest single-day increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases since early October as the county’s rate of new virus cases continues to slow.
There were 52 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday, the fewest reported in a single day since Oct. 11, when the county also registered 52 new cases. Tuesday was the fourth day so far in 2021 — and third within the past week — in which the county has recorded fewer than 100 new coronavirus cases, according to data on the county’s website.
Westmoreland County has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases in each of the past 12 days and has had fewer than 175 new cases in 11 of those 12 days.
With the new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday, there have now been 24,227 cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March — 17,535 confirmed cases and 6,692 probable. There have been 4,894 new coronavirus cases reported since the start of 2021, an average of 188.23 per day.
There were also five new coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday in Westmoreland County, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 576 and the total this year to 153, averaging 5.88 deaths reported per day in 2021 based on state data.
The death rate has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 812,495 as of Tuesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 714,243 confirmed cases in the state and 98,252 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, there had been 20,883 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Tuesday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 10,266 (49.15%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 61,888 coronavirus cases among residents and 11,663 cases among staff members at 1,530 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 49 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,887 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 251 cases among staff members and 216 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update to long term care facility data at noon Tuesday.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 605,663 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 15,910 in Westmoreland County as of Tuesday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
As of Tuesday’s update, 132,184 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 4,393 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state decreased over the weekend and continued to decline Monday and Tuesday. There were 3,790 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania as of Tuesday’s update, down from 3,887 Monday, 3,910 Sunday and 4,758 on Thursday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 760 were in adult intensive care units and 436 were on ventilators. Both those figures represented a decrease from Monday, when 770 were in adult intensive care units and 461 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the patient total increased slightly since Monday. There were 147 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Tuesday, compared to 145 Monday, 148 Sunday and 146 on Thursday, according to the state health department. As of Tuesday’s update there were eight coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county and eight on ventilators. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 28 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Monday, there were 26 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 28.9% of total adult ICU beds — 77 medical/surgical beds and 101 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region overall saw a slight increase in COVID-19 patients, with 720 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region as of Tuesday’s update. The region had 716 patients patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday, 717 Sunday and 787 Thursday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region on Tuesday, 166 were on adult intensive care units and 75 were on ventilators.
Overall, 403 of the region’s 1,552 available ventilators were in use as of Tuesday’s update.
