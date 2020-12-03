A day after Westmoreland County surpassed 200 deaths attributed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the county saw its largest single-day increase in virus deaths.
With 15 coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday, Westmoreland County’s death total reached 219, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state continuously adjusts death counts for prior dates as new data is received, meaning the 15 coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday didn’t necessarily occur on the same day. According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the 15 new deaths reported Wednesday were spread out between Nov. 17 and Nov. 30.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department.
The county’s coronavirus case total increased by 183 on Wednesday, according to the county’s website, reaching 9,643.
That figure includes 7,641 confirmed cases and 2,002 probable cases. There had been 64,093 negative tests as of Wednesday’s update to the county website.
In response to rising case numbers, the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas postponed all trials scheduled for December, pushing them back into February.
Offices at the county courthouse in Greensburg have also made modifications as coronavirus cases surge. Clerk of Courts Bryan Kline announced his office would be open to the public on an appointment-only basis, while Prothonotary Christina O’Brien’s office has indefinitely suspended passport services and has asked the public to submit documents by mail. Sheriff James Albert’s office will continue to require appointments for those seeking permits to carry concealed firearms, and Recorder of Deeds Frank Shiefer’s office will allow the public to research and copy documents by appointment only, while providing a drop box for documents to be filed with the office.
The county saw a steady rise in average daily new cases each week in November. In the first full week of November, according to the state health department, Westmoreland County experienced 543 new coronavirus cases and averaged 77.57 new cases per day. From Nov. 8-14, that average climbed to 146.71 as the county added 1,027 new cases. In the seven-day period from Nov. 15-21, there were 1,391 new cases, an average of 198.71 new cases each day.
Over the week of Nov. 22-28, according to the state health department, Westmoreland County added 1,691 new cases, an average of 241.57 new cases per day. That period included two days in which the county reported more than 300 new cases — 306 on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and 305 on Friday, Nov. 27. Case totals for the last two days of November were lower, with 173 new cases reported Sunday and 129 Monday, according to the county’s tally.
The daily coronavirus figures on the Westmoreland County website typically differ slightly from those on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated at noon each day. The county’s site is updated at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a weekend recap included with each Monday’s update.
There had been 179 deaths among Westmoreland County residents attributed to coronavirus as of last Wednesday’s county update, as confirmed by the state health department through the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS). In a week, that total has grown by 40.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday increased its listed total of coronavirus deaths to 193 — 186 confirmed by testing and another seven presumed cases based on symptoms. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence. Of Westmoreland County’s coronavirus deaths, 106 were associated with long term care facilities, according to the state health department.
Statewide coronavirus numbers have also continued to surge with the state’s total cases reaching 375,431 as of Wednesday’s update. That figure includes 348,043 confirmed cases in the state and 27,388 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 10,757 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department. Of those deaths, 6,531 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been coronavirus hot spots throughout the pandemic.
Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 36,628 coronavirus cases among residents and 6,885 cases among staff members at 1,289 long term care facilities.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 40 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,172 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 149 cases among staff members and 106 coronavirus deaths as of Wednesday’s update.
Health systems locally and throughout the state have been preparing for the surge in cases.
There were 108 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county as of Wednesday’s update to the state health department site, up from 97 as of Sunday. Of those patients, 17 were on adult intensive care units, and there were eight coronavirus patients on ventilators.
There were 4,982 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide as of Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health, including 1,048 on adult intensive care units and 565 on ventilators.
