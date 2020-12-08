The surge of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Westmoreland County to start the month has slowed slightly in recent days after ending last week with three consecutive record-breaking single-day totals, but the county still set a new mark for average daily cases for the first week of December.
On Thursday, Westmoreland County added 400 new coronavirus cases, dwarfing the previous mark of 284 new cases set Nov. 28. Cases increased by 412 on Friday and a record 437 new cases on Saturday, according to information on the county website, before tapering off slightly with 285 new cases reported Sunday and 237 new cases Monday. The count’s website indicates there were 2,153 new COVID-19 cases reported in the first full week of December, an average of more than 307 per day.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have now been 11,414 coronavirus cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March.
That figure includes 9,101 confirmed cases and 2,313 probable cases as of Monday’s update to the state data. There have been 66,097 negative tests in Westmoreland County.
The county saw a steady rise in average daily new cases each week in November as total cases since the start of the pandemic more than doubled last month. That trend has continued to start December.
In the first full week of November, according to the state health department, Westmoreland County experienced 543 new coronavirus cases and averaged 77.57 new cases per day.
From Nov. 8-14, that average climbed to 146.71 as the county added 1,027 new cases.
In the seven-day period from Nov. 15-21, there were 1,391 new cases, an average of 198.71 new cases each day.
Over the week of Nov. 22-28, according to the state health department, Westmoreland County added 1,691 new cases, an average of 241.57 new cases per day.
The daily coronavirus figures on the Westmoreland County website typically differ slightly from those on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated at noon each day. The county’s site is updated at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a weekend recap included with each Monday’s update.
With no new coronavirus deaths reported Monday, Westmoreland County’s death total remained steady at 242, according to the state health department’s latest update.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office last Wednesday increased its listed total of coronavirus deaths to 193 — 186 confirmed by testing and another seven presumed cases based on symptoms. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence. Of Westmoreland County’s coronavirus deaths, 121 were associated with long term care facilities, according to the state health department.
Coronavirus numbers have also continued to surge statewide, with the state’s total cases reaching 426,444 as of Monday’s update. That figure includes 394,455 confirmed cases in the state and 31,989 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 11,373 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department — an increase of 42 from Sunday.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 6,952 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been coronavirus hot spots throughout the pandemic.
Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 40,011 coronavirus cases among residents and 7,322 cases among staff members at 1,341 long term care facilities.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 43 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,293 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 155 cases among staff members and 121 coronavirus deaths as of Monday’s update.
There were 133 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Westmoreland County as of Monday’s update to the state health department’s COVID-19 dashboard — down from 137 in Sunday’s update. Of those, 17 were in adult intensive care units and 12 on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 89 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 21 were in use as of Monday’s update.
Statewide, there were 5,421 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 1,115 in adult intensive care units and 614 on ventilators as of Monday’s update.
