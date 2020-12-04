Westmoreland County continued to set the wrong kind of records Thursday in regards to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
After setting a new high Wednesday with 15 coronavirus deaths reported, the county on Thursday set a single-day record with 400 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases since the start of the pandemic to more than 10,000.
That single-day jump in cases dwarfs the previous mark of 284 new cases set Nov. 28.
With the record increase of 400 cases Thursday, according to the county’s website, there have now been 10,043 coronavirus cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March.
That figure includes 8,025 confirmed cases and 2,018 probable cases. There had been 64,532 negative tests as of Thursday’s update to the county website.
The county saw a steady rise in average daily new cases each week in November as total cases since the start of the pandemic more than doubled last month.
In the first full week of November, according to the state health department, Westmoreland County experienced 543 new coronavirus cases and averaged 77.57 new cases per day.
From Nov. 8-14, that average climbed to 146.71 as the county added 1,027 new cases.
In the seven-day period from Nov. 15-21, there were 1,391 new cases, an average of 198.71 new cases each day.
Over the week of Nov. 22-28, according to the state health department, Westmoreland County added 1,691 new cases, an average of 241.57 new cases per day. Case totals for the last two days of November were lower, with 173 new cases reported Sunday and 129 Monday, according to the county’s tally.
December started with daily new case totals of 199 and 183 on Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday’s spike of 400 new cases.
The daily coronavirus figures on the Westmoreland County website typically differ slightly from those on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated at noon each day. The county’s site is updated at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a weekend recap included with each Monday’s update.
With six new coronavirus deaths reported Thursday, Westmoreland County’s death total reached 225, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state continuously adjusts death counts for prior dates as new data is received, meaning the coronavirus deaths reported Thursday didn’t necessarily occur on the same day.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department.
There had been 179 deaths among Westmoreland County residents attributed to coronavirus as of last Wednesday’s county update, as confirmed by the state health department through the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS). In eight days, that total has grown by 45.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday increased its listed total of coronavirus deaths to 193 — 186 confirmed by testing and another seven presumed cases based on symptoms. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence. Of Westmoreland County’s coronavirus deaths, 113 were associated with long term care facilities, according to the state health department.
Statewide coronavirus numbers have also continued to surge with the state’s total cases reaching 386,837 as of Thursday’s update after an influx of more than 11,000 new cases. That figure includes 358,625 confirmed cases in the state and 28,212 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 10,944 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department. Of those deaths, 6,751 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been coronavirus hot spots throughout the pandemic.
Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 37,324 coronavirus cases among residents and 7,027 cases among staff members at 1,300 long term care facilities.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 41 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,191 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 151 cases among staff members and 113 coronavirus deaths as of Thursday’s update.
Health systems locally and throughout the state have been preparing for the surge in cases.
There were 108 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county as of Thursday’s update to the state health department site, up from 97 as of Sunday. Of those patients, 19 were in adult intensive care units, and there were seven coronavirus patients on ventilators.
There were 5,071 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide as of Thursday’s update from the Department of Health, including 1,065 in adult intensive care units and 588 on ventilators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.