Westmoreland County exceeded its seven-day average with 87 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reported on Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data. No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the county.
Tuesday’s 87 new cases bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 32,915.
Of the county’s case total, 22,268 are classified as confirmed cases and 10,647 are considered probable cases. There have been 96,296 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Over the past seven days (April 28 through May 4), the county has added 547 coronavirus cases, or an average of 78.14 per day. In five of the past seven days, the county has had 70 or fewer new cases reported.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 13,582 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, which equates to an average of 109.53 per day this year.
With no new coronavirus-related deaths reported since Sunday, according to the state health department, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic remained at 746 and the total in 2021 stayed at 323.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office updated its COVID-19 death total on the county website at 5 a.m. Monday, April 26, increasing the total from 431 to 440.
The coroner’s count of coronavirus-related deaths in the county had remained unchanged since 5 a.m. April 6, when the last previous update increased the total from 427 to 431.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide coronavirus case total since the start of the pandemic reached 1,161,619 as of Tuesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 977,457 confirmed cases in the state and 184,162 probable cases. So far, 4,422,407 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
There were 58 new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Tuesday’s update, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 26,334.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 13,113 (49.79%) are associated with long term care facilities.
Data for long-term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 70,779 coronavirus cases among residents and 14,842 cases among staff members at 1,588 long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Tuesday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 54 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,181 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 357 cases among staff members and 298 coronavirus deaths.
All Pennsylvanians 16 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and more than 3.5 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 109,762 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 44,473 are considered partially covered.
As of Tuesday’s update, 3,592,845 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,863,243 were considered partially covered.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health in March introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register. Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state snapped a downward trend, increasing from 2,151 as of Monday’s update to 2,172 on Tuesday, according to the state health department.
Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state as of Tuesday’s update, 480 were in adult intensive care units and 263 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9) before rising for several weeks.
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations decreased to 2,446.5 as of Tuesday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total remained steady at 31 on Tuesday, according to the state health department figures.
Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Tuesday, eight were in adult intensive care units and three were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, 16 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
