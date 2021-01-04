Westmoreland County closed out 2020 by adding more than 10,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 224 virus deaths in the final month of the year, more than doubling its previous totals from the first nine months of the pandemic in both categories.
According to data on the county’s website, Westmoreland County added 263 new coronavirus cases and 14 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday. The county recorded 10,072 new cases in the month of December, bringing its total for 2020 to 19,333, according to the county website. With the new coronavirus deaths reported Thursday, the county’s death total increased to 423.
More than 52% of the county’s total cases for 2020 came in December.
Coronavirus deaths among county residents also more than doubled in December, with more than 52.95% of the county’s COVID-19 deaths in 2020 coming in the final month of the year.
With the 14 new coronavirus deaths reported Thursday, the county reached 224 coronavirus deaths reported in December.
There had been 199 total coronavirus deaths reported for Westmoreland County through the end of November, according to the state health department.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on Dec. 28 changed its listed total of coronavirus deaths, increasing the count from 260 to 293.
Of those deaths, 286 were confirmed by testing and another seven are presumed cases based on symptoms.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
To start off 2021, the county added 118 new coronavirus cases Friday and 355 Saturday, according to the county website, bringing the county’s case total since the start of the pandemic to 19,806. Sunday’s case figures were unavailable and Westmoreland County’s website hadn’t been updated to reflect coronavirus deaths registered since the start of the new year as of 5 a.m. Monday.
Figures on the county website differ slightly from data compiled by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. According to the state health department, as of noon on Sunday, there had been 19,933 coronavirus cases in Westmoreland County and 433 coronavirus deaths.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 661,871 as of Sunday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 593,375 confirmed cases in the state and 68,496 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 16,295 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 9,004 (55.25%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 54,151 coronavirus cases among residents and 9,812 cases among staff members at 1,476 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 46 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,681 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 204 cases among staff members and 182 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update at noon Saturday.
Help is on the way for long term care facilities as COVID-19 vaccinations have begun making their way to residents and employees. Residents and staff at Westmoreland Manor, the county-owned personal care home in Hempfield Township, began receiving inoculations last week, according to officials there.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 132,612 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 4,069 in Westmoreland County as of Wednesday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
Statewide, coronavirus hospitalizations have continued to decrease since last week. As of Sunday, there were 5,529 coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout Pennsylvania, according to the state health department — down from 5,962 as of the Dec. 30 update. Of those patients, 1,149 were in adult intensive care units and 674 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, as of Sunday’s update there were 173 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, with 16 in adult intensive care units and 12 on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 100 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 18 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Sunday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Wednesday, there were 30 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 33.3% of total adult ICU beds — 71 medical/surgical beds and 105 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region had 1,293 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 1,421 as of Wednesday’s update. Of those patients, 319 were on adult intensive care units and 151 were on ventilators. Overall, 441 of the region’s 1,549 available ventilators were in use as of the update.
Citing concerns an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations could stretch health systems thin on staff, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Nov. 23 issued an order directing hospitals to reduce “elective procedures” by half if their region meets at least two of the following criteria:
- 33% or more of hospitals in the region anticipate staffing shortages in the next week;
- 50% or more increase in the moving average of COVID-19 admissions in the previous 48 hours;
- 10% or fewer of the medical and surgical beds in a region are projected to be available in the next 72 hours.
The Southwest region for weeks had exceeded the anticipated staffing shortage mark, but since Wednesday, the region has fallen below the 33% figure. As of Sunday’s update 25.6% of hospitals in the Southwest region anticipated staffing shortages. The Keystone HCC was the only region in the state to meet any of the criteria Sunday, as 36.4% of hospitals in that region reported anticipated staffing shortages.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Reduction of Elective Procedures Dashboard, the Southwest region had experienced a 0.2% increase in coronavirus hospitalizations over the most recent 48-hour period prior to the site’s last update on Sunday and 54.1% of medical and surgical beds in the region were projected to be available for patient care in the next 72 hours.
