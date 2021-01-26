Westmoreland County recorded 156 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and three virus-related deaths Monday after averaging fewer than 100 cases per day over the weekend.
The county recorded 91 new coronavirus cases Friday and 140 on Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, before registering its lowest single-day increase since Nov. 5 on Sunday with 57 new cases.
The 57 new cases added Sunday represent the lowest single-day increase in the county since Nov. 5, when there were 56 new cases reported. Friday and Sunday marked the second and third days in 2021 with fewer than 100 new cases.
Westmoreland County has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases in each of the past 11 days and has had fewer than 175 new cases in 10 of those 11 days.
With the new coronavirus cases reported Monday, there have now been 24,175 cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March — 17,487 confirmed cases and 6,688 probable. There have been 4,842 new coronavirus cases reported since the start of 2021, an average of 193.68 per day.
The three new coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Westmoreland County bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 571 and the total this year to 148, averaging 5.92 deaths reported per day in 2021 based on state data.
The death rate has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 807,867 as of Mounday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 710,456 confirmed cases in the state and 97,411 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, there had been 20,664 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Monday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 10,230 (49.5%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 61,629 coronavirus cases among residents and 11,593 cases among staff members at 1,529 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 49 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,881 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 251 cases among staff members and 215 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update to long term care facility data at noon Monday.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 565,843 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 15,202 in Westmoreland County as of Monday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
As of Monday’s update, 114,376 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 3,798 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state decreased over the weekend and continued to decline Monday. There were 3,887 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania as of Monday’s update, down from 3,910 Sunday and 4,758 on Thursday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 770 were in adult intensive care units and 461 were on ventilators. Both those figures represented a decrease from Sunday, when 790 were in adult intensive care units and 492 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the patient total decreased slightly since Sunday. There were 145 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Monday, compared to 148 Sunday and 146 on Thursday, according to the state health department. As of Monday’s update there were nine coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county and seven on ventilators. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 24 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Monday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Monday, there were 28 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 31.1% of total adult ICU beds — 88 medical/surgical beds and 103 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region overall saw a reduction in COVID-19 patients, with 716 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region as of Monday’s update. The region had 717 patients patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Sunday and 787 Thursday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region on Monday, 153 were on adult intensive care units and 82 were on ventilators.
Overall, 402 of the region’s 1,552 available ventilators were in use as of Monday’s update.
