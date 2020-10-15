Seven polling locations for the Nov. 3 general election have changed to better meet health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Westmoreland County’s 307 poll locations will be open for in-person voting on Election Day.
The polling places that have been relocated for the Nov. 3 election include:
• Derry Township Scalp Level — from the Alpha Lion’s Den Ministries to Trinity Lutheran Church, 101 W. 4th St.;
• Hempfield New Stanton — from Easy Living Country Estates to New Stanton United Methodist Church, 612 S. Center Ave.;
• New Kensington 4th Precinct, 1st Ward — from St. Joseph Parish Center to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 221 Ridge Ave.;
• New Kensington 7th Precinct, 1st Ward — from Pershing Heights to Valley Junior/Senior High School, 703 Stevenson Blvd.;
• North Huntingdon 1st Precinct, 1st Ward — from Westmoreland City Volunteer Fire Department to Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church, 1246 5th St.;
• North Huntingdon 6th Precinct, 2nd Ward — from Friendship Baptist Church to Irwin Volunteer Fire Department, 518 Western Ave.;
• Vandergrift Borough 1st Ward — from Vandergrift Public Library to The Center on Franklin Avenue, 262 Franklin Ave.
For the June 2 primary election, poll workers wore masks in each of the county’s 300-plus voting precincts, and the county recommended that voters don face coverings as well.
The touch-screen computer voting systems were cleaned after each use, and voters were given cotton swabs to use rather than touching the screens with their fingers.
Poll workers also limited the number of voters allowed inside each precinct at one time during the primary election, and asked those waiting outside the precincts to observe social distancing guidelines.
County officials recently reminded residents of the following important dates ahead of the election:
- Oct. 19 is the last day to register to vote before the Nov. 3 general election.
- Oct. 27 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot.
- Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
County voters also have options for returning absentee and mail-in ballots. In addition to returning the ballots by mail, voters who prefer to hand deliver their ballots can return them in person to the Westmoreland County Election Bureau in Suite 109 of the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg.
The Election Bureau is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is now open for extended hours until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday each week.
The deadline for returning mail-in and absentee ballots is Nov. 3. Ballots being returned by mail must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Ballots can also be returned in person to the Westmoreland County Election Bureau by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Mail-in and absentee ballots that are postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day must be received by the Westmoreland County Election Bureau by Nov. 6. The Nov. 6 deadline applies only to ballots that have been returned by mail. Ballots cannot be delivered in person after 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.