After experiencing a steady decline in average daily new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases for more than a month, Westmoreland County has seen cases trend upward in March.
On Tuesday, the county recorded its third triple-digit increase in coronavirus cases in the past eight days with 105 new cases reported, according the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
As of Tuesday’s update to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there had been 28,326 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County since the start of the pandemic — 19,758 confirmed cases and 8,568 probable cases. There have been 89,886 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 8,993 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, an average of 109.67 per day this year.
The county added 559 new coronavirus cases over the third full week of March, an average of 79.85 cases per day. That daily average was up from 62.85 in the second week of March and 57.85 for the period of March 1-7. Prior to the past two weeks, average daily cases in the county had been steadily declining since mid-January.
There was one new coronavirus-related death reported in the county on Tuesday, increasing Westmoreland County’s total since the start of the pandemic to 699, according to the state health department, and the total in 2021 rose to 276.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office at 11 p.m. on March 18 last updated its COVID-19 death total for the county, increasing the total by two, from 425 to 427.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 991,950 as of Tuesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 846,966 confirmed cases in the state and 144,984 probable cases. So far, 4,065,819 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
According to the state health department, there have been 24,828 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 12,843 (51.72%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 68,928 coronavirus cases among residents and 14,105 cases among staff members at 1,567 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Tuesday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 51 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,10 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 326 cases among staff members and 289 coronavirus deaths.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout.
A push is underway from state officials to get through the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution by scheduling appointments for all interested Pennsylvanians in the most at-risk category by the end of the month.
Phase 1A of the rollout focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability. Beginning next week, the health system’s website is expected to include a feature allowing those in Phase 1A to register in advance for a vaccination appointment when new appointments become available, Excela spokeswoman Robin Jennings said.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 2,849,617 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 91,007 in Westmoreland County as of Tuesday’s update.
The state recently passed 1.5 million “full vaccinations,” and as of Tuesday’s update, 1,567,116 people were considered full vaccinations after receiving vaccinations in the state according to the vaccine dashboard. That total includes 104,647 out-of-state residents, according to the site. Of the full vaccinations in Pennsylvania, 45,641 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state have continued to climb recently, reaching 1,577 on Monday according to the state health department, and increasing to 1,631 as of Tuesday’s update. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday throughout the state, 341 were in adult intensive care units and 185 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9). The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations had increased to 1,508.2 as of Tuesday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total decreased from 27 to 26 as of Tuesday’s update. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Tuesday, two were in adult intensive care units and three were on ventilators, according to the state health department.
