Wednesday marked three full weeks in which Westmoreland County has had fewer than 100 daily new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reported, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There were 68 new cases and two virus-related deaths reported in Westmoreland County on Wednesday, making it 21 days since the last time the county’s daily new cases were in triple digits.
The county has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in all but one of those days. Since the start of February, the county has had fewer than 120 new cases each day, and has been below 100 new cases in 22 of the 24 days this month for which data has been reported.
The county’s daily average for cases has decreased each week in February, from 82.42 cases per day the first week to 80.42 in the week of Feb. 8-14 and 68.85 for the week of Feb. 15-21.
For comparison, the county averaged 238.57 new cases per day in the first full week of 2021 and 406.57 new cases daily during the period of Dec. 8-15.
There have now been 26,497 coronavirus cases in the county since the start of the pandemic — 18,758 confirmed cases and 7,739 probable. So far, there have been 85,806 negative tests in the county.
There have been 7,164 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County so far this year for an average of 130.25 reported per day in 2021.
With the two new coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic increased to 668 and the total in 2021 rose to 245.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county coroner’s office updated its coronavirus death total for the county at 11 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the virus-related death total to 416 — up from 408 in the previous update, which occurred at 11 p.m. Feb. 15.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 920,634 on Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 792,702 confirmed cases in the state and 127,932 probable cases. So far, 3,834,470 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus and 10,190,768 total PCR tests have been administered. That total can include multiple tests for the same individual.
The state health department recently announced a free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Rostraver Ice Garden, 111 Gallitin Road and Route 51, Belle Vernon, would operate daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through today, Thursday, Feb. 25.
Wednesday’s update to the COVID-19 Dashboard showed 76 new coronavirus-related deaths had been reported throughout the state since Tuesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 23,787.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 12,338 (51.86%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic. Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 66,237 coronavirus cases among residents and 12,879 cases among staff members at 1,566 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Wednesday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 50 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,979 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 275 cases among staff members and 262 coronavirus deaths.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan.
Phase 1A focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 1,498,265 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 43,291 in Westmoreland County as of Wednesday’s update.
Currently, both COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart. Those vaccines are produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Inc. A third — a single-dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson — is set to be reviewed for possible emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week.
As of Wednesday’s update, 585,012 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 16,447 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state increased slightly in Wednesday’s update compared to Monday.
Data on the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard for coronavirus hospitalizations did not appear to have been updated on Tuesday, as all hospitalization figures listed on the site for the state, Westmoreland County and the Southwest region as of Wednesday morning matched those in Monday’s update.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state remained below 2,000 in Wednesday’s update, with 1,972 patients hospitalized for coronavirus statewide. There were 1,963 coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state Monday.
Statewide, the moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday throughout the state, 433 were in adult intensive care units and 239 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the coronavirus patient total increased by one as of Wednesday’s update, but the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU rooms and on ventilators in county hospitals dropped.
The number of COVID-19 patients in county hospitals had decreased to 112 as of Sunday’s update before increasing to 113 on Monday and 114 on Wednesday.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Monday, four were in adult intensive care units and five were on ventilators, according to the state health department. In Wednesday’s update, there were two patients in adult intensive care units and two on ventilators in Westmoreland County. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to state data, a total of 14 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Wednesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Wednesday, there were 33 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 36.7% of total adult ICU beds — along with 58 medical/surgical beds and 76 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw its COVID-19 patient total decrease to 427 as of Sunday’s update and fell to 420 on Monday before increasing back to 427 on Wednesday. Of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region Wednesday, 86 were on adult intensive care units and 36 were on ventilators. Overall, 324 of the region’s 1,536 available ventilators were in use as of Wednesday’s update.
