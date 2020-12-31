Westmoreland County will enter 2021 coming off a December that saw the county set new highs for coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths, more than doubling its previous totals from the first nine months of the pandemic in both categories.
According to data on the county’s website, Westmoreland County recorded 215 new coronavirus cases and 15 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. The county has now recorded 9,809 new cases in the month of December, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 19,070. With the new coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday, the county’s death total increased to 409.
The county saw its coronavirus cases jump by 466 on Tuesday following four straight days of fewer than 220 new cases, including a December low mark of 91 new cases Monday, according to data on the county’s website. Prior to Tuesday’s surge, the county had seen nine straight days with fewer than 400 new cases and three straight with fewer than 200.
Following Wednesday’s update, more than 51.4% of the county’s total cases since the start of the pandemic have come in December, and more than 77.4% have come since the start of November.
Coronavirus deaths among county residents have also more than doubled in December, with more than 51.3% of the county’s COVID-19 deaths coming this month.
With the 15 new coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday, the county saw its COVID-19 death total increase to 409, reaching 210 coronavirus deaths reported so far in December. There had been 199 total coronavirus deaths reported for Westmoreland County through the end of November, according to the state health department.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on Monday changed its listed total of coronavirus deaths, increasing the count from 260 to 293.
Of those deaths, 286 were confirmed by testing and another seven are presumed cases based on symptoms.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
New cases surged statewide Tuesday following a slowdown around the holiday weekend and continued to rise Wednesday. With Wednesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, total cases throughout the state reached 631,333 — a single-day increase of 8,984. That case total includes 567,281 confirmed cases in the state and 64,052 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 15,672 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department, up 319 from Tuesday.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 8,849 (56.46%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 52,642 coronavirus cases among residents and 9,587 cases among staff members at 1,468 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 46 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,653 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 194 cases among staff members and 181 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update at noon Wednesday.
Help is on the way for long term care facilities as COVID-19 vaccinations have begun making their way to residents and employees. Residents and staff at Westmoreland Manor, the county-owned personal care home in Hempfield Township, began receiving inoculations Monday, according to officials there.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 96,045 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 3,084 in Westmoreland County as of Wednesday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
Wednesday saw a slight decrease statewide in coronavirus hospitalizations with 5,962 coronavirus patients hospitalized, down from 6,022 as of Tuesday’s update. Of those patients, 1,178 were in adult intensive care units and 681 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, as of Wednesday’s update there were 179 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, with 21 in adult intensive care units and 13 on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 100 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 25 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Wednesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Wednesday, there were 20 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 22.2% of total adult ICU beds — 48 medical/surgical beds and 88 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region had 1,421 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday’s update. Of those patients, 286 were on adult intensive care units and 154 were on ventilators. Overall, 482 of the region’s 1,289 available ventilators were in use as of the update.
Citing concerns an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations could stretch health systems thin on staff, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Nov. 23 issued an order directing hospitals to reduce “elective procedures” by half if their region meets at least two of the following criteria:
- 33% or more of hospitals in the region anticipate staffing shortages in the next week;
- 50% or more increase in the moving average of COVID-19 admissions in the previous 48 hours;
- 10% or fewer of the medical and surgical beds in a region are projected to be available in the next 72 hours.
The Southwest region for weeks had exceeded the anticipated staffing shortage mark, but as of Wednesday, 31.6% of hospitals in the Southwest region anticipated staffing shortages. The Keystone HCC was the only region in the state to meet any of the criteria Wednesday, as 36.4% of hospitals in that region reported anticipated staffing shortages.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Reduction of Elective Procedures Dashboard, the Southwest region had experienced a 14.3% increase in coronavirus hospitalizations over the most recent 48-hour period prior to the site’s last update on Wednesday and 47.0% of medical and surgical beds in the region were projected to be available for patient care in the next 72 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.