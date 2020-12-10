Westmoreland County on Wednesday matched its single-day high for coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths reported even as daily new cases slipped below 200 for the first time in more than a week.
With 15 coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday — matching the single-day high set a week prior — Westmoreland County’s death total reached 265, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state continuously adjusts death counts for prior dates as new data is received, meaning the 15 coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday didn’t necessarily occur on the same day.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office hasn’t increased its listed total of coronavirus deaths since Dec. 2, when the total climbed to 193 — 186 confirmed by testing and another seven presumed cases based on symptoms. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109. The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
There were 197 new coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County on Wednesday, according to the county website. That’s the lowest single-day figure for new cases since Dec. 2, when the county had 183.
On Dec. 3, the county started a three-day stretch with at least 400 new cases per day, driving its seven-day average above 300 cases per day.
Westmoreland County added 400 new coronavirus cases on Dec. 3, dwarfing the previous mark of 284 new cases set Nov. 28. Cases increased by 412 the following day and by a record 437 new cases on Saturday, according to information on the county website. Figures tapered off slightly with 285 new cases reported Sunday, 237 new cases Monday and 253 Tuesday before dipping below 200 with 197 new cases Wednesday.
The county’s website indicates there have been 2,221 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past week, an average of more than 317 per day.
There were 4,954 new cases reported in the county throughout the month of November, which more than doubled the total cases reported through the first eight months of the pandemic.
The county saw a steady rise in average daily new cases each week in November as total cases since the start of the pandemic more than doubled last month. That trend has continued to start December.
In the first full week of November, according to the state health department, Westmoreland County experienced 543 new coronavirus cases and averaged 77.57 new cases per day.
From Nov. 8-14, that average climbed to 146.71 as the county added 1,027 new cases.
In the seven-day period from Nov. 15-21, there were 1,391 new cases, an average of 198.71 new cases each day.
Over the week of Nov. 22-28, according to the state health department, Westmoreland County added 1,691 new cases, an average of 241.57 new cases per day.
Figures continued to climb for the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 5 as the county added 1,933 new cases for an average of 276.14 new daily cases. That week included the county’s three highest single-day totals so far — 400, 412 and 437 on consecutive days Dec. 3-5.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have now been 11,864 coronavirus cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March.
That figure includes 9,435 confirmed cases and 2,429 probable cases as of Wednesday’s update to the state data. There have been 66,666 negative tests in Westmoreland County.
Statewide, total coronavirus case totals had reached 445,317 as of Wednesday’s update. That figure includes 410,973 confirmed cases in the state and 34,344 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 11,762 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department, an increase of 220 since Tuesday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 7,215 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic. That’s an increase of 210 from the previous day, according to the state health department’s website.
Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 40,983 coronavirus cases among residents and 7,585 cases among staff members at 1,363 long term care facilities.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 43 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,314 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 159 cases among staff members and 131 coronavirus deaths as of Wednesday’s update — an increase of 13 total cases and seven deaths from Tuesday’s update.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients continued to rise as of Wednesday’s update.
Statewide, there were 5,852 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, according to the state health department. Of those patients, 1,191 were in adult intensive care units and 675 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, as of Wednesday’s update there were 134 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 — down from 138 in Tuesday’s update — with 18 in adult intensive care units and 12 on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 89 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 20 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Wednesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Wednesday, there were 29 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 26.7% of total adult ICU beds — 26 medical/surgical beds and 58 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region had 1,452 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday’s update. Of those patients, 333 were on adult intensive care units and 192 were on ventilators. Overall, 422 of the region’s 1,294 ventilators were in use as of the update.
Citing concerns an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations could stretch health systems thin on staff, Levine on Nov. 23 issued an order directing hospitals to reduce “elective procedures” by half if their region meets at least two of the following criteria:
- 33% or more of hospitals in the region anticipate staffing shortages in the next week;
- 50% or more increase in the moving average of COVID-19 admissions in the previous 48 hours;
- 10% or fewer of the medical and surgical beds in a region are projected to be available in the next 72 hours.
There are currently two HCCs — the Southwest region and the Keystone region — that meet the anticipated staffing shortage criteria.
As of Wednesday’s update, 35.1% of hospitals in the Southwest region and 36.4% in the Keystone region anticipated staffing shortages.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Reduction of Elective Procedures Dashboard, the Southwest region had experienced a 18% increase in coronavirus hospitalizations over the most recent 48-hour period prior to the site’s update on Wednesday and 45.8% of medical and surgical beds in the region were projected to be available for patient care in the next 72 hours.
