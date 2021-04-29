Westmoreland County finished the fourth full week of April averaging fewer than 85 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases per day over the past seven days and more than 100,000 people in the county are now considered fully-vaccinated against the virus, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county added 53 new cases and three coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data, bringing the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 32,421.
Of the county’s case total, 22,010 are classified as confirmed cases and 10,411 are considered probable cases.
There have been 95,340 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
In the fourth full week of April, the county added 591 new coronavirus cases, an average of 84.43 per day. The county had averaged 118.43 cases per day the previous week (April 15-21) when 829 new cases were reported over a seven-day span.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 13,088 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, which equates to an average of 110.91 per day this year.
With the three new coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic increased to 741 and the total in 2021 grew to 318.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office updated its COVID-19 death total on the county website at 5 a.m. Monday, April 26, increasing the total from 431 to 440.
The coroner’s count of coronavirus-related deaths in the county had remained unchanged since 5 a.m. April 6, when the last previous update increased the total from 427 to 431.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide coronavirus case total since the start of the pandemic reached 1,143,076 as of Wednesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 963,281 confirmed cases in the state and 179,795 probable cases. So far, 4,373,088 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
There were 57 new coronavirus-related deaths reported throughout Pennsylvania in Tuesday’s update, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 26,129.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 13,103 (50.15%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
Data for long-term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 70,600 coronavirus cases among residents and 14,759 cases among staff members at 1,588 long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Wednesday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 54 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,168 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 356 cases among staff members and 298 coronavirus deaths.
All Pennsylvanians 16 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and nearly 3.3 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 100,080 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 49,232 are considered partially covered.
As of Wednesday’s update, 3,292,263 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,916,425 were considered partially covered.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health last month introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register. Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state remained nearly unchanged Wednesday, according to the state health department.
As of Wednesday’s update, there were 2,447 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide, down from 2,448 on Tuesday. Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state as of Wednesday’s update, 539 were in adult intensive care units and 278 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9).
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations had increased to 2,660.6 as of Monday’s update before decreasing to 2,653.9 on Tuesday and falling to 2,644.4 on Wednesday.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total decreased on Wednesday, dropping from 47 to 44, according to the state health department. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Wednesday, nine were in adult intensive care units and six were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, 17 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Wednesday’s update.
