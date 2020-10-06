The Westmoreland County Commissioners on Monday announced a change to the administration at Westmoreland Manor as the county-owned nursing home in Hempfield Township continues to work through a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak among residents and staff.
According to a news release, Assistant Administrator Abby Testa was named acting interim administrator at Westmoreland Manor, effective Oct. 2. “At this time, all other Westmoreland Manor personnel and administrative functions remain unchanged,” according to the brief news release, which did not list a reason for the administrative change.
Testa replaces Angela Knauff, who was hired in February 2019. Knauff was not a county employee, rather she was employed by Premier Healthcare Resources, the private company hired by the county to operate the 408-bed facility.
The administrative change comes as the Manor is in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak that has affected more than a quarter of the facility’s 336 residents.
Since mid-September, county officials said, 86 residents and 28 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
The commissioners called upon the Pennsylvania National Guard late last month to assist with testing at Westmoreland Manor. National Guard members were initially expected to assist for three days, but are now scheduled to remain through Oct. 12.
