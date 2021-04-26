The Westmoreland County Commissioners on Friday announced Hayden’s Pharmacy will host a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination clinic Tuesday at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg.
The vaccination clinic is open to Westmoreland County employees, their families and members of the general public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Around 600 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available for the event, which is being held in the Public Meeting Rooms at the courthouse. Priority for vaccinations will be given to those who pre-register online at https://haydenspharmacy.com/westmoreland-country-employees-vaccination-page/. Online pre-registration ends at noon today, Monday, April 26. Same-day registration on the day of the vaccination clinic will also be available.
Those who receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the event will be contacted to schedule a second dose, according to the pharmacy website.
Members of the general public will need to pass through courthouse security as usual to enter the courthouse for the event.
