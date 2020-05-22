Westmoreland County Elections Bureau officials are preparing for the June 2 primary election a little differently during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, taking extra steps to make sure poll workers and voters are as safe as possible.
Poll workers will wear masks in each of the county’s 300-plus voting precincts. It’s recommended that voters don face coverings as well, although elections officials said voters without masks won’t be turned away from the polls.
The touch-screen computer voting systems will be cleaned after each use, and voters will be given cotton swabs to use rather than touching the screens with their fingers.
Poll workers will also limit the number of voters allowed inside each precinct at one time. Those waiting outside the precinct should observe social distancing guidelines.
Those looking to avoid congregating at their local polling place have a new option for casting their votes — mail-in ballots.
Applications for mail-in ballots for the June 2 primary must be received by the Westmoreland County Elections Bureau by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.
