An audio recording of the Westmoreland County coronavirus task force’s May 6 meeting is available on the county’s website.
The meeting, which included state and local officials, featured updates about responses to the COVID-19 pandemic locally and at the state level.
Excela Health chief medical officer Dr. Carol Fox told the task force the health system has a “very low number of COVID-positive patients in our facilities.”
Audio from the meeting is available online at co.westmoreland.pa.us/2902/COVID-19-Task-Force-Briefings.
The task force discussed potential funding options in light of the pandemic as the county prepares for the Friday, May 15 move to the “yellow phase” of Gov. Tom Wolf’s three-tiered economic reopening plan.
Westmoreland County had 419 positive coronavirus cases as of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s latest update at noon Tuesday. The county’s COVID-19 death toll has not increased since reaching 32 on May 7, according to information released by Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth A. Bacha.
