The deaths of five more people in Westmoreland County were attributed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak Monday, according to information released by county coroner Kenneth A. Bacha.
That brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in the county to 25 as of the last update at 10:30 p.m. Monday, April 20.
The majority of the county’s COVID-19 fatalities are linked to senior living communities, Bacha said.
Bacha previously said numbers on the state Department of Health website for coronavirus deaths in Westmoreland County were lagging behind actual figures. As of its last update at noon Monday, the state Department of Health website indicated there had been 16 coronavirus deaths in Westmoreland County and 286 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county.
Statewide, according to the Department of Health, there have been 33,232 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,204 coronavirus deaths as of Monday’s update.
In an announcement that was issued April 11, the county coroner’s office indicated “The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office will continue to be diligent and transparent in the accurate record keeping of the COVID-19 deaths. We will maintain a ‘live time’ total on the front page of our county website,” which can be found at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/290/Coroner.
According to the coroner’s website, the coronavirus fatalities in Westmoreland County have been nearly evenly split between men and women, with 13 men and 12 women succumbing to the virus.
All 25 people who have died of the virus in the county have been white, according to the coroner’s site.
The oldest person who died was 109 and the youngest was 61.
