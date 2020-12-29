Westmoreland County’s coronavirus (COVID-19) case total increased by fewer than 100 cases for the first time in nearly a month as the county continued its downward trend in new cases Monday.
New cases slowed over the long Christmas holiday weekend as the county recorded three consecutive days of fewer than 220 new cases on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before posting 91 new cases Monday. It was the first day in December with fewer than 100 new cases and the lowest single-day increase since the county saw 76 new cases reported on Nov. 7.
Westmoreland County has now seen nine straight days with fewer than 400 new cases — three straight with fewer than 200 — and has been below 500 new cases in 15 of the last 16 days. With the addition of the new cases from Monday, Westmoreland County has now recorded 9,128 new cases in the month of December, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 18,757, based on data on the county’s website.
More than 48.6% of the county’s total cases since the start of the pandemic have come in December, and more than 75% have come since the start of November.
With four new coronavirus deaths reported Monday, the county saw its COVID-19 death total increase to 387, reaching 188 coronavirus deaths reported so far in December. There had been 199 total coronavirus deaths reported for Westmoreland County through the end of November, according to the state health department.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department. With Sunday’s update, more than 48.5% of Westmoreland County’s coronavirus deaths have been reported during the month of December.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on Monday changed its listed total of coronavirus deaths, increasing the count from 260 to 293.
Of those deaths, 286 were confirmed by testing and another seven are presumed cases based on symptoms.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
New cases slowed statewide Monday, as total coronavirus cases had reached 613,804 as of Monday’s update, increasing by fewer than 4,000 compared to Sunday. That figure includes 554,904 confirmed cases in the state and 58,900 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 15,086 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 8,470 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 51,420 coronavirus cases among residents and 9,219 cases among staff members at 1,457 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 45 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,627 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 186 cases among staff members and 171 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update at noon Monday.
Help is on the way for long term care facilities as COVID-19 vaccinations have begun making their way to residents and employees. Residents and staff at Westmoreland Manor, the county-owned personal care home in Hempfield Township, began receiving inoculations Monday, according to officials there.
Vaccinations at Westmoreland Manor are being administered by CVS Health staff as part of a federal partnership under Operation Warp Speed.
Since September, 167 residents and 80 staff members at Westmoreland Manor have tested positive for coronavirus, and seven residents have died, according to county officials.
Commissioner Gina Cerilli said Monday morning that 15 residents and seven employees are currently infected.
“We’re very excited that the Manor was one of the first to get the vaccine,” she said.
The county is still waiting for vaccines to be made available for another county-owned facility that has been working to contain the spread of coronavirus cases in recent weeks. Westmoreland County Prison officials on Monday reported there had been 27 new cases at the Hempfield Township facility.
Employees and inmates at correctional facilities are in the second tier of the initial phase of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, while health care personnel and long term care facilities make up “Phase 1A.”
Multiple housing units at the prison were on lockdown Monday, prison officials reported. The first confirmed cases in the latest outbreak came Nov. 25. More than 150 inmates at the facility have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
The entire prison went on lockdown Oct. 7 after officials learned of two positive coronavirus test results among corrections officers. Shortly thereafter, 11 corrections officers and 45 inmates, all on the same unit, tested positive. Prison officials kept the affected unit locked down for several weeks and prevented the spread of the virus to the rest of the prison.
Two inmates at the prison tested positive for coronavirus over the summer. In both isolated instances, the individuals who tested positive were new arrivals at the facility who had been isolated in quarantine cells and had no contact with other inmates.
Monday saw a slight increase statewide in coronavirus hospitalizations with 5,995 coronavirus patients hospitalized, up from 5,905 as of Sunday’s update. Of those patients, 1,174 were in adult intensive care units and 715 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, as of Monday’s update there were 183 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, with 21 in adult intensive care units and 16 on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 100 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 29 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Monday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Monday, there were 24 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 26.7% of total adult ICU beds — 55 medical/surgical beds and 89 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region had 1,419 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday’s update. Of those patients, 285 were on adult intensive care units and 167 were on ventilators. Overall, 487 of the region’s 1,289 available ventilators were in use as of the update.
Citing concerns an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations could stretch health systems thin on staff, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Nov. 23 issued an order directing hospitals to reduce “elective procedures” by half if their region meets at least two of the following criteria:
- 33% or more of hospitals in the region anticipate staffing shortages in the next week;
- 50% or more increase in the moving average of COVID-19 admissions in the previous 48 hours;
- 10% or fewer of the medical and surgical beds in a region are projected to be available in the next 72 hours.
The Southwest region is currently the only HCC in the state that meets any of the criteria, exceeding the anticipated staffing shortage mark. As of Monday’s update, 34.2% of hospitals in the Southwest region anticipated staffing shortages.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Reduction of Elective Procedures Dashboard, the Southwest region had experienced a 5.9% decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations over the most recent 48-hour period prior to the site’s last update on Monday and 49.7% of medical and surgical beds in the region were projected to be available for patient care in the next 72 hours.
