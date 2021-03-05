Westmoreland County’s coronavirus (COVID-19) cases remained fairly steady Thursday, with 56 new cases and two coronavirus-related deaths reported, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic reached 26,994. There have been 19,052 confirmed cases and 7,942 probable cases, according to the state health department, and 87,282 negative tests so far in the county.
The county has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in all but one of those days. The county has added fewer than 100 new cases each day since Feb. 3, when there were 115 new cases reported.
There have been 7,661 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County so far this year for an average of 121.60 reported per day in 2021.
The county’s daily average for cases decreased each week in February, from 82.42 cases per day the first week to 80.42 in the week of Feb. 8-14 and 68.85 for the week of Feb. 15-21.
The county finished the last full week of February with 442 cases, an average of 63.14 new cases per day. In the four days in March for which data is available, the county has averaged 56.75 cases per day.
For comparison, the county averaged 238.57 new cases per day in the first full week of 2021 and 406.57 new cases daily during the period of Dec. 8-15.
With two new coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic climbed to 678, according to the state health department, and the total in 2021 grew to 255.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county coroner’s office on updated its coronavirus death total for the county at 11 p.m. Thursday, increasing the virus-related death total to 421 — up from 416 in the previous update, which occurred at 11 p.m. Feb. 24.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 941,439 as of Thursday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 808,788 confirmed cases in the state and 132,651 probable cases. So far, 3,915,271 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
The statewide coronavirus death total increased by 50 in Thursday’s update. Since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department, there have been 24,219 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 12,565 (51.88%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic. Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at noon on Thursday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 67,544 coronavirus cases among residents and 13,291 cases among staff members at 1,562 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Thursday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 50 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,051 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 291 cases among staff members and 279 coronavirus deaths.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan.
Phase 1A focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
Previously, both COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use required two doses spread out several weeks apart. Those vaccines are produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Inc. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday officially authorized a third, single-dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson for emergency use.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 1,840,397 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 54,394 in Westmoreland County as of Thursday’s update.
As of Thursday’s update, 826,201 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 22,170 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to decline, falling to 1,628 as of Thursday’s update. There were 1,648 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide on Wednesday, 1,670 on Tuesday and 1,715 on Monday, according to the state health department. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday throughout the state, 350 were in adult intensive care units and 177 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since.
In Westmoreland County, the coronavirus patient total remained steady at 120 on Thursday after climbing from 116 as of Tuesday’s update to 120 on Wednesday. The patient total in the county had decreased from 115 as of Sunday to 111 as of Monday’s update prior to the increases Tuesday and Wednesday. There were four coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county as of Thursday’s update and three on ventilators.
Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to state data, a total of 14 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Thursday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Thursday, there were 35 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 38.9% of total adult ICU beds — along with 61 medical/surgical beds and 67 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw its COVID-19 patient total decrease to 368 as of Thursday’s update following an increase from 361 on Tuesday to 379 on Wednesday.
Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region Thursday, 67 were on adult intensive care units and 24 were on ventilators.
Overall, 326 of the region’s 1,540 available ventilators were in use as of Thursday’s update.
