Westmoreland County saw a slight increase in its average daily coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the second full week of March.
As of Sunday’s update to data on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there had been 27,612 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County since the start of the pandemic — an increase of 440 in seven days.
The county’s daily average for cases decreased each week in February, from 82.42 cases per day the first week to 63.14 new cases per day in the last full week of February, then dipped to 57.85 cases per day for the first full week of March before increasing to 62.85 in the most recent week.
For comparison, the county averaged 238.57 new cases per day in the first full week of 2021 and 406.57 new cases daily during the period of Dec. 8-15.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 8,279 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, an average of 113.41 per day this year.
There have been 19,390 confirmed cases and 8,222 probable cases in the county since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department, and 88,773 negative tests so far.
The county has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in all but one of those days. Prior to Tuesday, when there were 100 new cases reported, Westmoreland had gone 33 consecutive days with fewer than 100 new cases.
There have been no new coronavirus deaths reported in the county since Thursday, when the county’s total since the start of the pandemic increased by two to 688, according to the state health department, and the total in 2021 grew to 265.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county coroner’s office last updated its coronavirus death total for the county at 11 p.m. March 4, increasing the virus-related death total to 421 — up from 416 in the previous update, which occurred at 11 p.m. Feb. 24.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 966,210 as of Sunday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 827,756 confirmed cases in the state and 138,4541 probable cases. So far, 3,996,610 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
The statewide coronavirus death total increased by 40 since Thursday. According to the state health department, there have now been 24,530 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-19 vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan, and county officials have criticized the state health department over the amount of vaccine that has been distributed to Westmoreland County compared to other counties in the state.
Phase 1A of the rollout focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced that everyone in Phase 1A who wants to receive a vaccination should be able to have an appointment scheduled by the end of the month.
“We’re announcing our commitment to the people of Pennsylvania that, to the extent we can do it, the appointments are going to be scheduled by the end of March for those in Phase 1A who want to receive a vaccine. Every single one,” Wolf said. “We have the capacity to actually, as the supply increases, that we can roll this out. We’re ready. And I think those waiting lists will shrink very quickly.”
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 2,372,271 partial coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 77,045 in Westmoreland County as of Sunday’s update.
The state last week passed one million “full vaccinations.”
As of Sunday’s update, 1,249,718 people throughout the state were considered full vaccinations according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 36,959 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state fell to fewer than 1,500 on Thursday and continued to decrease over the weekend. Hospitalizations statewide dropped from 1,513 on Wednesday to 1,494 as of Thursday’s update before falling to 1,433 as of Sunday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Sunday throughout the state, 295 were in adult intensive care units and 176 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since.
While statewide hospitalizations were down, Westmoreland County’s climbed over the weekend. After the county’s coronavirus patient total decreased to 115 as of Thursday’s update, hospitalizations increased to 121 as of Sunday’s update. According to the state health department, there were no COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Westmoreland County as of Thursday’s update, and just two in adult intensive care units. As of Sunday’s update, there were five coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in Westmoreland County and three on ventilators.
Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to state data, a total of 15 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Sunday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Sunday, there were 32 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 35.6% of total adult ICU beds — along with 58 medical/surgical beds and 58 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw its COVID-19 patient total decrease over the weekend, from 353 on Thursday to 345 as of Sunday’s update.
Of the coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region Sunday, 64 were on adult intensive care units and 32 were on ventilators.
Overall, 350 of the region’s 1,542 available ventilators were in use as of Sunday’s update.
