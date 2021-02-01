Westmoreland County’s increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continued to slow over the weekend, with a total of 247 new cases spread over three days.
On Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 42 new coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County, the smallest single-day increase in the county since Oct. 7.
Over the most recent seven-day period, Jan. 25-31, the county added 684 cases, averaging 97.71 new cases per day.
There have been 5,370 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County so far this year for an average of 173.23 per day in 2021.
Westmoreland County has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day for the past 17 days, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in 16 of those 17 days. The county saw single-day increases of fewer than 100 cases seven times in January, with six of those instances coming since Jan. 21.
With the new coronavirus cases reported Sunday, there have now been 24,703 cases in Westmoreland County since the first cases were reported here in March — 17,810 confirmed cases and 6,893 probable.
There were also 19 new coronavirus deaths reported between Friday and Sunday in Westmoreland County, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 605 and the total this year to 182, averaging 5.87 deaths reported per day in 2021 based on state data.
The death rate has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 839,239 as of Sunday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 733,743 confirmed cases in the state and 109,481 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, there had been 21,661 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Sunday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 11,363 (52.46%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 63,059 coronavirus cases among residents and 12,015 cases among staff members at 1,543 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 49 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,906 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 257 cases among staff members and 234 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update to long term care facility data at noon Saturday. Wednesday’s update to the health department’s data listed 215 deaths associated with long term care facilities in the county.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 795,706 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 21,362 in Westmoreland County as of Sunday’s update.
Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart.
As of Sunday’s update, 191,325 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 6,244 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to decrease over the weekend. As of Sunday’s update to the state health department’s website, there were 3,370 patients hospitalized for coronavirus in the state. There had been 3,691 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania as of Thursday’s update, down by 1,067 since the previous Thursday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Sunday, 695 were in adult intensive care units and 428 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the coronavirus patient total decreased slightly over the weekend. As of Sunday’s update, there were 144 patients hospitalized in the county for coronavirus, down from 149 COVID-19 patients on Thursday. There were eight coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county and five on ventilators Sunday. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 19 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Sunday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Sunday, there were 25 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 27.8% of total adult ICU beds — 50 medical/surgical beds and 60 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region saw a decrease in COVID-19 patients over the weekend, with 656 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region compared to 697 patients patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Thursday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region on Sunday, 137 were on adult intensive care units and 72 were on ventilators.
Overall, 353 of the region’s 1,564 available ventilators were in use as of Sunday’s update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.