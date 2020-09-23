With in-person visitation at Westmoreland Manor already halted following recent positive coronavirus (COVID-19) tests among staff members and residents, Westmoreland County on Tuesday announced additional residents at the county-owned nursing home have tested positive for the virus.
Point-of-care testing of 336 residents at the Hempfield Township facility had resulted in 32 residents testing positive for coronavirus as of Tuesday, with additional testing planned for today, Wednesday, Sept. 23.
According to the news release issued by the county, the affected residents were all contained within three of the nine units at Westmoreland Manor.
Those three units are now considered “red zones,” the news release noted.
The county announced Monday that a contract staff member, an employee and 20 residents at Westmoreland Manor had tested positive for COVID-19. An additional employee tested positive, according to Tuesday’s news release, and all employees and contract staff that tested positive are being quarantined at home.
The county on Sept. 16, in accordance with federal mandates from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, began routine coronavirus testing of staff. Following initial testing, officials learned of the positive test results. Many of the cases confirmed by testing are asymptomatic, according to Monday’s news release.
Westmoreland Manor is operated by Quest Healthcare Development Inc. Nearly all of the roughly 500 staff members at the facility are county employees.
The 400-bed Hempfield Township facility has had multiple precautions in place since mid-March to help prevent an outbreak of the virus.
The positive tests just announced by the county are the first reported cases among residents at the facility since the start of the pandemic.
The commissioners had recently announced the resumption of in-person visitation at the county-owned nursing home before the positive test results forced another halt to those visits.
All staff and residents who tested negative will be tested again every three to seven days until testing identifies no new cases of COVID-10 among staff or residents for a period of 14 days from the most recent positive result.
Long term care facilities like Westmoreland Manor have been coronavirus hot spots throughout the pandemic. Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 22,331 coronavirus cases among residents and 4,893 cases among staff members at 962 long term care facilities. There have been 5,360 coronavirus deaths in the state attributed to long term care facilities.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 24 long term care facilities have accounted for 220 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 65 cases among staff members and 31 coronavirus deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.