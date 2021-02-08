Westmoreland County continued to see a slow increase to its coronavirus (COVID-19) case total over the weekend, adding between 62 and 78 new cases each day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
With the weekend figures, the county has posted double-digit totals for new cases in five of the seven days in February for which data has been reported. Through the first full week of the month, there were 577 new coronavirus cases reported, an average of 82.42 per day. By comparison, in the first full week of 2021, the county posted 1,670 new cases, and its highest seven-day total of the pandemic came in December with 3,284 cases reported Dec. 10-17.
There have now been 25,280 coronavirus cases in the county since the start of the pandemic, according to data on the county’s website — 18,157 confirmed cases and 7,123 probable.
There have been 5,947 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County so far this year for an average of 156.5 per day in 2021.
Westmoreland County has added fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases each day since Jan. 14, and has had fewer than 175 new cases in all but one of those days.
There were 19 coronavirus-related deaths reported Westmoreland County since Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 636 and the total this year to 213, an average of 5.6 deaths reported per day in 2021 based on state data.
The death rate has slowed since December, which was Westmoreland County’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 865,604 as of Sunday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 754,240 confirmed cases in the state and 116,081 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, there had been 22,467 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Sunday’s update.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 11,706 (52.1%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 64,192 coronavirus cases among residents and 12,468 cases among staff members at 1,554 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 49 long-term care facilities have accounted for 1,925 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 264 cases among staff members and 246 coronavirus deaths as of the state health department’s last update to long term care facility data at noon Saturday.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. Westmoreland County recently added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/29523/Vaccine-Info.
Vaccine availability and logistical challenges have kept the state in Phase 1A of the state health department’s vaccine rollout plan.
Phase 1A focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
Excela Health Chief Mecial Officer Dr. Carol Fox recommended those in Phase 1A still seeking to be vaccinated visit the health system’s website, www.excelahealth.org, frequently for updates regarding vaccine availability.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates there have been 990,217 initial doses of coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state, including 28,096 in Westmoreland County as of Sunday’s update.
Currently, both COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use require two doses spread out several weeks apart. Those vaccines are produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Inc. A third, single-dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson is set to be reviewed for possible emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month.
As of Sunday’s update, 277,154 people had received a second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and were considered “full vaccinations” according to the vaccine dashboard. Of those full vaccinations, 8,410 were administered in Westmoreland County, according to the site.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to decline over the weekend, dipping below 3,000 by Sunday, when 2,913 were hospitalized. There were 3,138 patients throughout the state hospitalized for coronavirus Thursday, down from 3,224 on Wednesday, 3,281 on Tuesday and 3,280 on Monday. Statewide, the moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and has steadily declined since. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized Sunday throughout the state, 592 were in adult intensive care units and 329 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, the coronavirus patient total decreased over the weekend with 131 patients hospitalized in the county on Sunday, down from 139 on Thursday and 140 on Wednesday. There were 10 coronavirus patients in adult intensive care units in the county and seven on ventilators Sunday. Of the 96 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 18 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Sunday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Thursday, there were 28 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 31.1% of total adult ICU beds — 73 medical/surgical beds and 82 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region also saw its COVID-19 patient total decrease over the weekend, with 534 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region Sunday compared to 615 on Thursday. Of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region on Sunday, 113 were on adult intensive care units and 63 were on ventilators.
Overall, 385 of the region’s 1,566 available ventilators were in use as of Sunday’s update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.