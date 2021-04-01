Westmoreland County closed out the month of March with its third consecutive day logging more than 100 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with 126 new cases and no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
The 126 new cases reported Wednesday bring the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 29,178. Of the county’s case total, 20,207 are classified as confirmed cases and 8,971 are considered probable cases. There have been 91,040 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 9,845 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, an average of 109.38 per day this year.
The seven-day average daily case total for the county increased each week in March after shrinking through most of January and the entire month of February.
In the fourth full week of March, the county’s case total increased by 645, according to the state health department, an average of 92.14 new cases per day. Over the past seven days (March 25-31), the county has added 749 new cases, an average of 107 per day.
With no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county in Wednesday’s update to the state health department data, Westmoreland County’s total since the start of the pandemic remained at 705 and the total in 2021 stayed at 282.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office last updated its COVID-19 death total for the county at 11 p.m. March 18, increasing the total by two, from 425 to 427.
The coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 1,024,857 as of Wednesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 872,257 confirmed cases in the state and 152,600 probable cases. So far, 4,135,022 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
According to Wednesday’s update to the state health department figures, there have been 25,093 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 44 since Tuesday’s update.
Of the state’s 25,093 coronavirus deaths, 12,915 (51.47%) are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
Data for long term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 69,255 coronavirus cases among residents and 14,251 cases among staff members at 1,575 long term care facilities throughout the state as of Wednesday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 52 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,112 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 332 cases among staff members and 292 coronavirus deaths.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is continuing, and residents and staff of long term care facilities are among those being vaccinated in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout.
Phase 1A of the rollout focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.
The state health department on Wednesday announced the start of a special initiative to vaccinate targeted industry workers and to accelerate the vaccination timetable for those the remaining phases to make all Pennsylvanians eligible to schedule vaccination appointments beginning April 19.
“The vaccine landscape continues to evolve as the federal government is increasing allocations to more retail pharmacy chains across the country,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “To ensure that vaccine continues to get to people efficiently and equitably, Pennsylvania is adapting its plan to allow workers in targeted industries to access any of the three vaccines available at providers throughout the state, and to accelerate our eligibility for remaining phases of the state’s vaccination plan.
“Pennsylvania’s vaccine providers have dramatically stepped up the pace of vaccinations to an average of 83,000 per day, moving the keystone state higher and higher in the rankings with other states. As we complete Phase 1A vaccinations, it’s time to open eligibility to more Pennsylvanians so providers can continue to fill appointments and efficiently, effectively and equitably vaccinate more people every day.”
As of March 31, law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store workers and food and agriculture workers were eligible to make vaccination appointments.
Based on the Department of Health’s updated vaccination eligibility timeline, Pennsylvanians in Phase 1B will be eligible to start scheduling appointments April 5. Those in Phase 1C will become eligible a week later, on April 12, and on April 19, eligibility will be open for all Pennsylvanians 16 and older to schedule vaccination appointments.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health announced the addition of a new vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of current eligibility.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register. Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
The state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard indicates that as of Wednesday’s update, 1,830,605 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,614,879 were considered partially covered. In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 55,879 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 51,645 are considered partially covered.
Despite the vaccination push gaining steam, COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to climb Wednesday, according to the state health department. As of Wednesday’s update, there were 2,075 coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state, with 420 in adult intensive care units and 211 on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9).
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations had increased to 1,720.6 as of Wednesday’s update.
Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total decreased from 23 to 22 as of Wednesday’s update. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Wednesday, five were in adult intensive care units and three were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, nine were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Wednesday’s update.
